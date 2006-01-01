Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games ATP - Singles
  4. Rafael Nadal makes majestic return to Roland Garros for Spain in singles victory

Rafael Nadal makes majestic return to Roland Garros for Spain in singles victory

Rafael Nadal salutes the crowd following his win
Rafael Nadal salutes the crowd following his winReuters
Spain's Rafael Nadal (38) made a triumphant return to Roland Garros on Sunday to blast his way into the second round of the Olympic tennis tournament, and set up a blockbuster clash with rival Novak Djokovic (37) of Serbia.

That the Nadal-Djokovic clash will not determine gold was the only slip in the Olympic script as the Spaniard found a second wind on a Roland Garros stage on which he has built his legend, to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

As Nadal fired a forehand winner on his third match point the crowd roared and stood as one to hail the Spaniard who has thrilled them for two decades.

For sure there have been better performances from Nadal on this showcourt, but few more warmly welcomed.

In the women’s draw, Chinese sixth seed Qinwen Zheng made a mockery of former French Open runner-up Sara Errani’s clay credentials, pummelling the Italian 6-0, 6-0 to advance.

Greece's Maria Sakkari also wasted no time dispatching Danka Kovinic, smashing the Montenegrin 6-0, 6-1.

US flagbearer Coco Gauff will light up the evening session on Sunday when she takes on Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, while reigning Olympic champion Alexander Zverev of Germany closes Day Two's play against Spaniard Jaume Munar.

But the day belonged to Nadal as the 2008 Olympic champion kept alive dreams of a golden sunset to his glorious career.

Nadal's backyard

Such was the atmosphere in Nadal's professional backyard, it seemed not beyond the realms of possibility that even members of Fucsovic’s household may have been rooting for the 38-year-old.

The years have not diminished Parisians’ love for the man who first stormed the French capital 19 years ago, before maintaining an unprecedented stranglehold on Court Phillippe Chatrier for the better part of two decades.

Fourteen of his 22 Grand Slam titles came at Roland Garros during that period as Nadal established himself as the undisputed king of clay.

The long hair and pirate pants are long gone but the slingshot forehand is as potent as ever and the Spaniard wielded it with terrifying efficiency to wrap up the first set before Fucsovics could really settle.

It was bad enough that the Hungarian was fighting a man who had won 112 of his previous 116 matches at Roland Garros, but he was also fighting a nostalgic centre court crowd and, seemingly, destiny.

Some brutal baseline bashing saw Fucsovics haul himself back into the contest as Nadal’s range faltered, but the Spaniard broke in the fifth game of the third and final set, before sprinting to the finish.

Earlier, ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova recovered from a slow start to grind her way past Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 4-6, 6-0, 7-6(3).

"It feels great because I didn't really play well here (before today),” said the Czech, who had not won a singles match at Roland Garros since 2021.

Men’s sixth seed Casper Ruud swept aside Japan’s Daniel Taro 7-5, 6-1 while another Japanese, Kei Nishikori, was ousted by Britain's up-and-coming Jack Draper 6-1, 6-4.

"You’re playing for something more than just yourself here,” Norwegian Ruud said.

Mentions
TennisOlympic Games ATP - SinglesNadal RafaelFucsovics MartonDjokovic NovakRuud CasperErrani SaraGauff CocoKovinic DankaSakkari MariaTomljanovic AjlaZheng QinwenZverev AlexanderMunar JaumeDaniel TaroDraper JackKrejcikova BarboraNishikori KeiSorribes Tormo SaraSpainGermanyOlympic GamesOlympic Games WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Djokovic and Nadal lined up for potential second-round clash at Olympics
Nadal and Djokovic fighting time and new generation at Olympics
Five tennis matches to look out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Nadal sets up Djokovic meeting, Murray's career lives to fight another day
Updated
Nadal 'ready to play' Olympic singles with Djokovic in sight
Australia's Alex de Minaur withdraws from men's singles event in Paris
Updated
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon
Paris Olympics roundup: Titmus and Dupont shine while tennis takes centre stage
Olympic tennis roundup: 'Nadalcaraz' dream team take Roland Garros by storm
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz roar to opening Olympics doubles victory
Updated
'Not a good image', says Novak Djokovic after Olympic rout of unranked player
Berrettini wins in Kitzbuhel for second successive title at expense of Gaston
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Marchand dominant in 400 IM, Murray extends career after comeback win
Paris Olympics LIVE: France men edge past Guinea in football, Nadal and Alcaraz win
'Not a good image', says Novak Djokovic after Olympic rout of unranked player
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, Spurs sign South Korean teenager

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings