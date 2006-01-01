US Open champ Gauff headlines US Paris Olympics tennis team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games Mixed Doubles
  4. US Open champ Gauff headlines US Paris Olympics tennis team

US Open champ Gauff headlines US Paris Olympics tennis team

Gauff is ranked number 2 in the world
Gauff is ranked number 2 in the worldAFP
US Open champion Coco Gauff (20) will lead the US tennis team at the Paris Olympics three years after she missed the Tokyo Games because of a bout of Covid-19.

World number two Gauff will be joined by fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro in women's singles, the US Tennis Association announced on Thursday.

World No. 12 Taylor Fritz headlines the men's singles squad that also includes Tommy Paul, Christopher Eubanks and Marcos Giron.

Olympic tennis starts on July 27 at Roland Garros, where Gauff fell to world number one and eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the French Open semi-finals this month.

Gauff, who was runner-up to Swiatek in the 2022 French Open, also reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open this year.

The 20-year-old will be a contender in women's doubles as well, teaming with Pegula on the same Roland Garros courts where they claimed the French Open doubles crown -- their fifth doubles title as a team.

Gauff had been slated for a Tokyo Games appearance at the age of 17, but tested positive for Covid days before the Olympics started to miss out on "a dream come true".

Kathy Rinaldi will coach the women's US Olympic team, which will also see Collins team with Desirae Krawczyk in doubles.

The men will be coached by 2012 Olympic doubles gold medallist Bob Bryan. Fritz and Paul will team up in doubles, where the US will also be represented by Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

The mixed doubles team will be taken from the qualified players and named at a later date.

Mentions
TennisOlympic Games Mixed DoublesGauff Coco
Related Articles
Double disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch French Open title
Gauff calls for video replays after controversial decision during semi-final loss
Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff to reach third straight French Open final
Show more
Tennis
Sinner beats Marozsan to move into the Halle quarter-finals
Vondrousova pulls out of Berlin Open due to injury just weeks before Wimbledon defence
Carlos Alcaraz's Queen's title defence ends with shock defeat to Jack Draper
Karolina Muchova set for return after injury with Wimbledon and Olympics on her mind
Tennis Tracker: Sinner sees off Marozsan, Alcaraz and Tsitsipas beaten
Daniil Medvedev makes early exit in Halle while Alexander Zverev advances
Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Fritz safely through, Murray and Medvedev out
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain on top against Italy at half time in blockbuster clash
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Liverpool eyeing Williams
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Slot amused by Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off after Klopp criticism

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings