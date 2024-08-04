Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games WTA - Doubles
  4. Italy's Errani and Paolini win Olympic gold in women's doubles

Italy's Errani and Paolini win Olympic gold in women's doubles

Updated
Italy's Errani and Paolini win Olympic gold in women's doubles
Italy's Errani and Paolini win Olympic gold in women's doublesReuters
Italy's Sara Errani (37) and Jasmine Paolini (28) beat Mirra Andreeva (17) and Diana Shnaider (20) 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 to win Olympic gold in the women's doubles on Sunday.

Russians Andreeva and Shnaider, who were competing as individual neutral athletes, took the opening set but had to settle for silver after the Italian pair fought back.

"(It's) not easy after the first set, just wanted to do better in the second set. It's so important... we gave everything and we got the gold medal," Paolini said.

"Obviously we were struggling in the first set, in the end, we made it great," Errani added.

Spain's Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Czech pair Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova to win the bronze medal.

Errani, the former doubles world number one, became the seventh player to complete the career Golden Slam in women's doubles having won all four majors and the Olympic title.

Errani also became the oldest player to win an Olympic tennis gold, snatching the record that Novak Djokovic, one month her junior, had claimed two hours before by winning the men's singles final.

It was Italy's first-ever gold medal in an Olympic tennis event, a day after compatriot Lorenzo Musetti defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime to win bronze in men's singles.

Errani and Paolini said they had to settle their nerves to come back from a disappointing first set.

"During the first set we had to slowly find our way into the game," Errani told reporters.

"It was also physically challenging. It was a lot of nervous tension, a lot of pressure," added Errani, who had physio for a muscle issue after the seventh game.

The Italian pair, however, quickly got a foothold in the contest, serving better and hitting deeper as they took the second set, before coming out on top in the super tiebreak.

"The second set was a complete change. We went for it at the beginning," Errani said. "From that moment on also Jasmine has loosened up and we put more pressure on Andreeva and Shnaider and we found the right approach.

"We also tried more smashes. We didn't play close to the net. We got into the game, got into the fight and I can say that both I and Jasmine moved a lot better and that did it."

Andreeva, 17, became the second youngest player in history to win a medal in tennis at the Olympics, after Jennifer Capriati won singles gold in Barcelona 32 years ago at the age of 16 years and 132 days.

The Russian pair were happy with silver on their Olympic debut.

“We are proud of it. We could do better but first time, we are happy with the result," Shnaider said.

Mentions
TennisErrani SaraPaolini JasmineAndreeva MirraShnaider DianaBucsa CristinaMuchova KarolinaNoskova LindaSorribes Tormo SaraOlympic Games WTA - DoublesOlympic Games
Tennis
Djokovic hails Olympic gold as his greatest sporting achievement
Serbia's Djokovic fights off Alcaraz in classic to finally win Olympic gold
Updated
Medal caps golden career for Novak Djokovic the tennis title collector
Tennis Tracker: Errani & Paolini win doubles gold after Djokovic seals historic victory
Novak Djokovic steeled for last chance for gold in blockbuster final
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Croatia's Vekic calls silver medal 'incredible' after series of mishaps before Olympics
Qinwen Zheng beats Donna Vekic to win historic Olympic gold for China
Australians Ebden and Peers win men's doubles gold at Paris Olympics
Most Read
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky claims another gold and Alfred wins women's 100m
Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka in demand, De Bruyne to stay at Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings