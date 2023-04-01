Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Paris ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late
Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late
Sinner's clash with McDonald ended at 2:37 a.m.
Sinner's clash with McDonald ended at 2:37 a.m.
Reuters
Italian Jannik Sinner (22) has withdrawn from the Paris Masters after his second-round match finished in the early hours of Thursday morning, with the fourth seed saying he had to make the right decision for health reasons as his next match loomed.

Sinner's clash with Mackenzie McDonald did not start until after midnight and his 6-7(6) 7-5 6-1 win ended at 2:37 a.m., with his third-round tie against Alex de Minaur scheduled for Thursday afternoon, drawing criticism for the organisers.

"I am sorry to announce that I am withdrawing from today's match in Bercy," Sinner said on social media platform X.

"I finished the match when it was almost three in the morning and didn't go to bed until a few hours later. I had less than 12 hours rest to prepare for the next game."

Sinner has already qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin which begin on November 12th. Australian De Minaur will now face Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals after the walkover.

"I have to make the right decision for my health and my body," Sinner added.

"The weeks ahead with the ATP Finals at home and the Davis Cup will be very important, now I focus on preparing for these important events. See you in Turin."

After the late-night win over McDonald, Sinner had already hinted at his withdrawal, saying he did not know yet if he would play the next round and would decide when he woke up.

Before Sinner's withdrawal was announced Norwegian Casper Ruud defended the Italian and criticised the ATP.

"Bravo ATP, way to help one of the best players in the world recover and be as ready as possible when he finished his previous match at 2:37 a.m. this morning, 14.5 hours to recover... what a joke," Ruud wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Late finishes are commonplace at other tournaments, including the US and Australian Opens, with Andy Murray describing his 4:05 a.m. finish in a match against Thanasi Kokkinakis in Australia this year as a "farce".

Elena Rybakina said she felt "destroyed" by the Montreal schedule after her quarter-final ended at 3 a.m. in August.

Despite the complaints, the US Open has no plans to change its schedule.

"We looked at starting the evening session earlier, instead of 7 p.m. start at 6 p.m., but it's not really a possibility because it's hard for New Yorkers to get here even at 7 p.m.," tournament director Stacey Allaster said.

Mentions
TennisParis ATP - SinglesFinals - Turin ATP - SinglesSinner JannikDe Minaur AlexMcDonald MackenzieRuud CasperRublev AndreyKokkinakis ThanasiMurray AndyRybakina Elena
Related Articles
Britain see off Australia but Spain and Italy lose in Davis Cup
Dominant Djokovic wins Paris Masters opener as both Medvedev and Ruud suffer defeats
Updated
ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev headlines day of sweeps at Vienna after win against Fils
Show more
Tennis
Jabeur donates part of WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians after win in Cancun
Iga Swiatek downs Coco Gauff in Cancun to remain unbeaten at WTA Finals
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Jabeur secure WTA Finals wins, Tsitsipas beats Zverev in Paris
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
German court orders Alexander Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case
Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka at WTA Finals as she reaches semis in Mexico
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in WTA Finals, Rune downs Thiem in Paris
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters
Most Read
EFL Cup roundup: Arsenal rocked by West Ham, Newcastle dump Manchester United out
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Bruyne & Mourinho wanted in Saudi, Chelsea & United with work to do

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings