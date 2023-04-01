Ben Shelton fights back against Jannik Sinner to reach Shanghai quarter-finals

Ben Shelton fights back against Jannik Sinner to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Shelton celebrates his win
Shelton celebrates his win
AFP
US Open semi-finalist Ben Shelton (21) fought back from a set down to defeat Jannik Sinner (22) on Tuesday and reach the Shanghai Masters last eight in one of the biggest victories of his young career.

The 19th seed emerged from an excruciatingly tight deciding set to battle through 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 and will face fellow American Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals.

Shelton, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the last four in New York last month, did his now-trademark "dialled-in" celebration to mark his first time into the quarter-finals of a Masters.

The 26th-seeded Korda fended off a late fightback from the 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina to go through 7-5, 7-6.

Shelton, who turned 21 on Monday, endured a torrid opening set against the in-form sixth seed Sinner, summed up by his double fault to concede the seventh game of an error-strewn first stanza.

The Italian Sinner, fresh from winning the China Open in Beijing, clinched the opening set with a well-placed smash.

Sinner vs Shelton highlights
Flashscore

The athletic Shelton was a changed man in the second, sealing the set with an ace and a roar, and then immediately put Sinner under the cosh to start the decider.

The 22-year-old Sinner survived the initial onslaught, saving five break points to seal a game that lasted nearly 10 minutes, and the set went with serve to force a tiebreak.

But it was Shelton who prevailed - and a crowd that had been on his side serenaded him by singing Happy Birthday.

Earlier in the day, Fabian Marozsan pulled off a shock win against Casper Ruud.

Mentions
TennisShanghai ATP - SinglesShelton BenSinner Jannik
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev knocked out of Shanghai Masters by Sebastian Korda

