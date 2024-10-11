Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Shanghai ATP - Singles
  4. Djokovic proves staying power to set up Shanghai Masters semi-final meeting with Fritz

Djokovic proves staying power to set up Shanghai Masters semi-final meeting with Fritz

Updated
Djokovic celebrates his win
Djokovic celebrates his winČTK / AP / Andy Wong
Novak Djokovic (37) proved his staying power on Friday, beating an opponent 18 years his junior 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4 to claim the last spot in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals.

His victory over the Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik came a day after one of his greatest rivals and contemporaries, Rafael Nadal, announced he would retire in November.

The Serb, who is aiming for a 100th singles title in Shanghai, will next face world number seven Taylor Fritz after the American beat Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 6-4 earlier on Friday.

"Overall, big battle, it took the best out of me to win it," said Djokovic after the match.

Both Djokovic and 65th-ranked Mensik brought serious firepower to the court, their hard-hitting rallies driving the stadium wild with tension.

The first set was closely fought, with Djokovic's break in the ninth game matched immediately by Mensik in the next.

The veteran pulled ahead early in the tiebreak, but seemed to lose focus, allowing the 19-year-old to come from behind to win.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion dominated the second set though, breaking in the second and sixth game.

Mensik recovered to pile on the pressure again in the third, but Djokovic got a crucial break in the fifth game to be crowned winner.

Djokovic called his opponent "one of the best players we have on the tour".

"He's only 19 and he's already playing at such a high level, managing situations of high pressure so well for someone who doesn't have much experience," he said. "I think the future is very bright for him."

Speed, precision, strength

Fritz quickly took charge in the first set, breaking the 66th-ranked Goffin in the second and sixth games.

Underdog Goffin - who knocked out second seed Alexander Zverev in the last round - looked stronger in the second set, but ultimately couldn't replicate his feat with another top-10 scalp.

It is the first time US Open finalist Fritz has progressed past the third round in Shanghai.

He has lost to Djokovic at every one of their previous nine encounters.

"We've played a lot of times and I've never gotten him... (So I'm) waiting for that time that, you know, maybe I can get a first win on him," said Fritz.

"I'm only getting better and better, and I'm excited for the opportunity to play him."

Djokovic said he expected the match-up to be tight.

"It's the final stages of a tournament, anybody can beat anybody. I'm going to need all of my speed, all of my precision, all of my strength," he said.

World number one Jannik Sinner booked his place on Thursday, as did Mensik's compatriot Tomas Machac, who upset four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Mentions
TennisDavid GoffinTaylor FritzNovak DjokovicJakub MensikShanghai ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Zverev scrapes through as Djokovic cruises to Shanghai Masters last 16
Taylor Fritz wins delayed match to reach Shanghai Masters third round
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic 'overwhelmed' after 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal's retirement
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set for semi-final clash at Wuhan Open
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Mensik in Shanghai, Zheng into Wuhan semi
Thanks for the memories: Rafael Nadal's 14 French Open titles
Retiring Rafael Nadal remains an inspiring role model and humble idol for fellow pros
'Your legacy will live forever': Novak Djokovic salutes retiring Rafael Nadal
After Rafael Nadal exit, Novak Djokovic left to rage against dying of the light
Home hopes Zheng and Wang through to last-eight in Wuhan Open
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Most Read
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Dortmund fans believe Jurgen Klopp's Red Bull decision 'ruined life's work'
Seven must-watch games during the latest international break
No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings