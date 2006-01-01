Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Shanghai ATP - Singles
  4. Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner

Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner

Novak Djokovic during a press conference after losing the final against Italy's Jannik Sinner
Novak Djokovic during a press conference after losing the final against Italy's Jannik SinnerReuters / Tingshu Wang
Former world number one Novak Djokovic (37) will take plenty of positives from his performance at the Shanghai Masters despite his defeat by Jannik Sinner (23) on Sunday, as the Serb rediscovered his form after a disappointing US Open campaign.

Djokovic, a 24-times Grand Slam champion, won his first Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games in August but then suffered a third-round defeat at Flushing Meadows to Alexei Popyrin.

However, Djokovic looked in fine nick in Shanghai, playing with consistency throughout the tournament to reach his fifth final at the ATP Masters 1000 event, where he was beaten 7-6(4), 6-3 by world number one Sinner.

"I think there's quite a few positives that I can take. I think the level of my tennis was really good this tournament, probably best after the Olympics in terms of how I played, how I performed, how I fought," Djokovic told reporters.

"I did my best tonight. Under the circumstances, I felt maybe not 100% fresh, but big credit to Jannik for playing the big points better than me, and that's what made the difference. He deserved to win, he was just too strong in important moments.

"I still think that in the final today I played pretty good, which gives me reason to believe that I can still play with these guys that are the best in the world. Hopefully, I can maintain that level in the upcoming months, and also for the future."

Djokovic's defeat to Sinner also dashed his bid to add a 100th singles title to his trophy cabinet, which would have seen him become only the third man to achieve the feat after Jimmy Connors (109) and rival Roger Federer (103).

The 37-year-old played down the significance of that particular milestone, adding: "That's a bonus if that can happen. I definitely wished for it to happen today, but it wasn't meant to be.

"I've got to keep striving to make it happen somewhere in the near future, hopefully. It's not a live-or-die type of goal for me.

"I think I've achieved all of my biggest goals in my career. Right now it's really about Grand Slams and about seeing how far I can kind of push the bar for myself."

Djokovic is next in action in the October 16th to 19th 'Six Kings Slam', a tennis exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia which will also feature Sinner, Rafa Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune.

Mentions
TennisShanghai ATP - SinglesNovak DjokovicJannik Sinner
Related Articles
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Updated
Novak Djokovic expecting endurance battle with Sinner in Shanghai final
Djokovic battles past Fritz to set up Shanghai final with Sinner
Show more
Tennis
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Sabalenka downs Gauff in three sets to reach Wuhan Open final, Zheng awaits
Sinner's dominant start to the season helped secure year-end top spot
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings