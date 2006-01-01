Advertisement
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign

Sinner speaks to the media
Sinner speaks to the mediaHector Retamal / AFP
World number one Jannik Sinner (23) said Friday he was not in a "comfortable" situation as his doping case dragged on, but insisted he felt ready for his first match at the Shanghai Masters.

Last week the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it would appeal a decision by tennis authorities to clear the Italian of wrongdoing after he twice tested positive for a steroid in March.

The 23-year-old fought through the controversy to reach the finals of the China Open in Beijing on Wednesday, where he lost to arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz.

"It's not in a situation where I feel comfortable in it, that's for sure, because I thought it was over... so it's not easy," said Sinner when asked at a press conference if the pressure of the appeal was affecting him.

In August, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted Sinner's explanation that the drug entered his system unintentionally when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

But WADA said last Saturday it had appealed and was seeking a ban of up to two years.

"I had three hearings, which went my way, which was good, but now let's see. But I'm very confident that it comes out very positively," Sinner said Friday.

He now has to turn his attention to the Shanghai Masters, where he could end up facing Alcaraz again.

"We are quite similar as human beings off the court," said Sinner.

"Obviously on the court we try to meet, we try to put on a big fight... he pushes me to do better, which is something good."

Sinner will face Japan's 93rd-ranked Taro Daniel in his first match of the tournament this weekend.

"I had my first practice session just now, I just finished, so I feel good. I feel recovered," Sinner said.

