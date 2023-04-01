Nick Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart first round loss to Wu Yibing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Stuttgart ATP - Singles
  4. Nick Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart first round loss to Wu Yibing
Nick Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart first round loss to Wu Yibing
Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts during his first-round match against Wu Yibing of China
Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts during his first-round match against Wu Yibing of China
Profimedia
Nick Kyrgios got upset over a lack of white towels as he made a losing return to tennis on Tuesday, ambushed by grass-court debutant Wu Yibing 7-5, 6-3 at the ATP Stuttgart event.

The 25th-ranked Australian, who finished runner-up 11 months ago at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic, was playing for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in January.

His mood turned sour in the first set, with complaints about the colour of the towels, the bounce of the grass court and a shortage of sideline water from an eco-dispenser.

But it was the coloured sponsor towels on court which got the Australian steaming.

"It took me three games to get white towels," he said after his loss to the Chinese player who won the Dallas ATP title in February.

"They soak up the sweat better. I'm the same at every tourney. They all have white ones in the locker room.

"I'm not asking to move mountains. White towels actually take the sweat off my body - we are professional athletes."

Kyrgios said that he still has work to do on his game and fitness after playing his first tour-level match since last October in Tokyo.

"It was my first match in a long time," he said. "I guess it was my final task of rehab to go out, play matches and see how my knee pulled up.

"Credit to him, he played as good as he needed to beat me."

Kyrgios added: "I have to get used to playing in front of the crowd again. Feeling the moments like break points - all that stuff is new to me again.

"I made it through the match with no major pain. I've got a lot more work to do, but I'm taking some positive signs from it."

The loss still featured 15 aces from Kyrgios, with Wu hoping to improve his own serve as he gets more acclimatised to grass.

"I'm very happy to have played Nick in the first round, he's one of the best players on grass," the winner said.

"The key for me was to stay cool, stay patient and find a way.

"He has a better serve than me, but I was more patient. I will work to improve my serve."

Kyrgios is due to compete next week on grass in Halle, Germany, where he lost last year in the semi-finals.

Mentions
TennisStuttgart ATP - SinglesKyrgios NickWu Yibing
Related Articles
One small step for Zhang, one giant leap for Chinese men's game
ATP roundup: No. 1 Ruud upset by Jarry in Geneva, Zverev and Fritz march on
Nick Kyrgios out of French Open because of foot damage sustained during robbery
Show more
Tennis
Happy return for Milos Raonic after two-year heartbreak as he defeats Kecmanovic
Djokovic returns to world number one, Nadal out of top 100
Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia suffers shock early defeat, Kyrgios' return ends in bitter disappointment
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek lead ten highlights from a memorable French Open
The 2023 women's French Open in numbers: Swiatek fast becoming one of the greats
Beatriz Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian player to reach WTA top 10
Sidelined Emma Raducanu loses British number one crown to Katie Boulter
Record-breaker Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam firsts in focus following Paris triumph
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini beaten on return as grass-court season gets underway
Charismatic and controversial: Novak Djokovic, the undisputed king of tennis
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG keen on Mbappe sale, Al-Hilal interested in Lukaku
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not trigger one-year contract extension
Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
Finals MVP Nikola Jokic gives Serbia another sports hero to celebrate