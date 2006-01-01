Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz defeats Sinner in Beijing final, Shanghai Masters underway

It's a huge day for tennis with the two best men's players in the world going head to head in the Beijing final and the penultimate Masters 1000 tournament of the year getting underway.

16:56 CET - The first day of the Shanghai Masters is over, and while there were any major players in action, there were still plenty of interesting results nonetheless. Check them all out here.

14:31 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has completed the comeback! The Spaniard has beaten Italy's Jannik Sinner (23) 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 to win the China Open final in Beijing. It was a thrilling contest between the top two seeds but Alcaraz had the edge in the end.

13:23 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) strikes back! The Spaniard has won the second set 6-4 to take this thrilling contest into a decider.

12:24 CET - On the women's side of things in Beijing, Karolina Muchova (28) and Mirra Andreeva (17) have moved into the quarter-finals with wins over Cristina Bucsa (26) and Magda Linette (32).

12:15 CET - It's fair to say that first set lived up to expectations! Alcaraz came flying out of the blocks and led 5-2 but Sinner rallied to get it back to 6-6 and then saved two set points before winning the tiebreak.

So, after 71 minutes, Sinner leads by a set. Can Alcaraz respond?

11:12 CET - What could be one of the matches of the season is underway, with Alcaraz serving first. You can follow the clash here.

09:40 CET - The main event this morning is undoubtedly the ATP Beijing final between arguably the two best players in the world, with Jannik Sinner (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) adding another chapter to their already iconic rivalry in just over an hour.

In Shanghai meanwhile, the penultimate Masters tournament of 2024 is getting underway, and you can catch up with all of the results thus far here.

08:45 CET - The big news from overnight is that top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) moved into the quarters in Beijing with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Madison Keys (29).

08:18 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!