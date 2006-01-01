Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz defeats Sinner in Beijing final, Shanghai Masters underway

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz defeats Sinner in Beijing final, Shanghai Masters underway

Carlos Alcaraz is the Beijing champion
Carlos Alcaraz is the Beijing championTingshu Wang / Reuters / Flashscore
It's a huge day for tennis with the two best men's players in the world going head to head in the Beijing final and the penultimate Masters 1000 tournament of the year getting underway.

16:56 CET - The first day of the Shanghai Masters is over, and while there were any major players in action, there were still plenty of interesting results nonetheless. Check them all out here.

14:31 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has completed the comeback! The Spaniard has beaten Italy's Jannik Sinner (23) 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 to win the China Open final in Beijing. It was a thrilling contest between the top two seeds but Alcaraz had the edge in the end.

Read more about Alcaraz's win here.

13:23 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) strikes back! The Spaniard has won the second set 6-4 to take this thrilling contest into a decider.

12:24 CET - On the women's side of things in Beijing, Karolina Muchova (28) and Mirra Andreeva (17) have moved into the quarter-finals with wins over Cristina Bucsa (26) and Magda Linette (32).

12:15 CET - It's fair to say that first set lived up to expectations! Alcaraz came flying out of the blocks and led 5-2 but Sinner rallied to get it back to 6-6 and then saved two set points before winning the tiebreak. 

So, after 71 minutes, Sinner leads by a set. Can Alcaraz respond?

11:12 CET - What could be one of the matches of the season is underway, with Alcaraz serving first. You can follow the clash here.

09:40 CET - The main event this morning is undoubtedly the ATP Beijing final between arguably the two best players in the world, with Jannik Sinner (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) adding another chapter to their already iconic rivalry in just over an hour.

In Shanghai meanwhile, the penultimate Masters tournament of 2024 is getting underway, and you can catch up with all of the results thus far here

08:45 CET - The big news from overnight is that top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) moved into the quarters in Beijing with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Madison Keys (29). 

Read more here

08:18 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Alcaraz comes back to beat Sinner in thriller to win China Open in Beijing
Updated
Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case will be 'resolved as soon as possible'
Aryna Sabalenka wins 15th match in a row to reach Beijing quarter-finals
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Fils fights through injury to defeat Humbert in Japan Open final
Sinner staves off Chinese wildcard to set up Alcaraz final in Beijing
Carlos Alcaraz downs Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to reach Beijing final
Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
Football Tracker: Conference League underway, Girona & Atalanta to come in Champions League
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings