  Tennis
  Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Paolini battle through overnight, Kenin defeats Raducanu

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Paolini battle through overnight, Kenin defeats Raducanu

Alcaraz is through to the second round
Alcaraz is through to the second round
The US Open is underway in New York and while day one didn't throw up too many upsets, Tuesday's matches just might. Both the men's and women's top seeds, Jannik Sinner (23) and Iga Swiatek (23), will be entering the competition as well as Carlos Alcaraz (21).

08:18 CET - In the women's draw, fifth seed Jasmine Paolini (28) recovered from a set down to defeat 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu (24) 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4, while another former champion, Emma Raducanu (21), was also beaten, losing 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to Sofia Kenin (25).

Home favourite Jessica Pegula (30), Yulia Putintseva (29) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) all booked their spots in the second round.

Check out all the women's results here.

08:00 CET - Good morning! There was plenty of thrilling action overnight, with men's third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) surviving a brief wobble to defeat Australian qualifier Li Tu (28) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Elsewhere, on the men's side of the tournament, Dan Evans (34) stunned Karen Khachanov (28) 6-7(6), 7-6(2), 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 in the longest match in US Open history, while Daniil Medvedev (28) and Tommy Paul (27) battled through in four sets.

Check out all the men's results here.

23:55 CET - And that concludes our coverage today. Carlos Alcaraz (21) is in overnight action against Li Tu (28) alongside a host of other entertaining games, so be sure to follow those! Come back here tomorrow to find out those overnight results.

23:52 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (25) has secured her place in the second round with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) win over Destanee Aiava (24).

23:35 CET - It wasn't the finest performance from the world number one but Jannik Sinner (23) has progressed into the second round at the US Open with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 win over Mackenzie McDonald (29).

22:35 CET - Nuno Borges (27) has made light work of his first-round opponent Federico Coria (32) with a convincing 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 win.

Other notable winners on the men's side are Jack Draper (22), Matteo Arnaldi (23) and Diaz Acosta (23 who all progress to the second round.

21:25 CET - Over on the women's side of the draw, Naomi Osaka (26) has made a strong start in her US Open comeback with a 6-3, 6-2 win against world number 10 Jelena Ostapenko (27).

The exciting prospect that is Mirra Andreeva (17) and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki (34) have also both secured a second-round spot.

21:22 CET - The positive day for Czech tennis continues as Tomas Machac (23) beats Italian veteran Fabio Fognini (37) 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

21:15 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas' (26) US Open comes to an early end after an underwhelming 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 defeat against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) in the first round. 

20:12 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (23) avoided a slight scare in the second set tiebreak against Kamilla Rakhimova (22), coming from set point down to win the second set and the match 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)

20:00 CET - Caroline Dolehide (25) has won her first main draw match at the US Open and what a way to do it! She came from a set down to shock 11th seed Danielle Collins (30) and win 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

19:51 CET - Meanwhile, Argentina's Mariano Navone (23) has booked his place in the next round with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 win over German Daniel Altmaier (25).

Meanwhile, David Goffin (33) has rolled back the years to produce a shock 7-6 (9-7), 6-1, 7-5 victory against talented Chile player Alejandro Tabilo (27).

19:45 CET - British number one Katie Boulter (28) has come from a set down to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Last year's semi-finalist Karolina Muchova (28) has also progressed into the second round.

19:23 CET - And now for the first men's results of the day as teenager Jakub Mensik (18) has shocked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to knock the 19th seed out in the first round - the first big shock of the day.

Jordan Thompson (30) has also booked his place in the next round.

18:35 CET - We have the results of day two of the US Open to report with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33) breezing past Taylah Preston (18) 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the second round and Jessika Ponchet (27) progressing as well.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek (23) is currently on court.

16:10 CET - Day two's play is less than an hour away at the US Open with Felix Auger-Aliassime (24), Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) all in action from 17:00 CET on the men's side and Danielle Collins (30) and Karolina Muchova (28) in early action on the women's side.

Check out the full men's program here and the women's here.

14:45 CET - The first day of action in Flushing Meadows saw Novak Djokovic (37), Coco Gauff (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) all cruise through to the second round of the US Open and today, top seeds Jannik Sinner (23)and Iga Swiatek (23) will be entering the competition along with Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Naomi Osaka (26).

As per usual, we have all the major results throughout the evening here!

Jannik Sinner will be back in action this evening
Jannik Sinner will be back in action this evening

Read up on the best matches to come here.

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerUS Open (Tennis)
Tennis
Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul lead American charge into US Open second round
Three headline matches to watch on Wednesday at the US Open
Jannik Sinner thanks fans for continued support amid doping furore
Proud Dan Evans outlasts Karen Khachanov in longest ever US Open match
Danielle Collins grateful for tennis career but ready for next chapter
Carlos Alcaraz given a scare by qualifier before reaching US Open second round
Sinner overcomes slow start to reach US Open second round amid doping cloud
Tsitsipas suffers shock first round exit at US Open as Kokkinakis steps up
Swiatek survives error-filled start to reach US Open second round in straight sets
Updated
