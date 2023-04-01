Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime and Khachanov through in Marseille, Raducanu beaten by Jabeur

Auger-Aliassime is on court in France
We may only be in the second round of this week's tournaments, but today some of the best tennis players in the world are facing off in them already.

22:12 CET - Over in Dallas, James Duckworth (32) defeated Christopher Eubanks (27) 7-6(3), 6-4, while Marcos Giron (30) eased past Max Purcell (25) 6-4, 6-3.

20:32 CET - Ugo Humbert (25) battled from a set down to clinch a 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Hugo Gaston (23) in Marseille.

20:05 CET - Number one seed Arantxa Rus (33) has beaten Alize Cornet (34) in a near three-hour contest in Cluj-Napoca, coming out on top 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

19:39 CET - Third seed Karen Khachanov (27) has made it through in Marseille thanks to a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 victory over former top-10 player Roberto Bautista-Agut (35).

18:56 CET - After a slow start in Australia, Ons Jabeur (29) has kickstarted her 2024 with an impressive 6-4, 6-1 dismantling of Emma Raducanu (21).

She will face Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) in the next round in Abu Dhabi.

17:16 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) has been dumped out of Abu Dhabi after suffering an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 loss at the hands of Sorana Cirstea (33).

16:50 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has continued his solid start to the season, winning 6-2, 7-5 against Quentin Halys (27) in Marseille. 

16:35 CET - World number 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has survived an absolute marathon of a match in Abu Dhabi, beating Magda Linette (31) 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 in a match that lasted for three hours and 44 minutes. 

15:02 CET - Sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti (21) has been knocked out in Marseille, losing 6-3, 6-2 to Tomas Machac (23).

12:16 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) is through to the third round in Abu Dhabi courtesy of a 6-3, 7-5 win over Ashlyn Krueger (19). 

09:21 CET - Today's standout clash is the one that will take place in Abu Dhabi later between one-time Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu (21) and three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur (29), but the action there will begin with a match between world number 14 Daria Kasatkina (26) and Ashlyn Krueger (19). 

08:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis! We'll keep you up to date with all the action in Abu Dhabi, Cluj, Dallas, Marseille and Cordoba.

