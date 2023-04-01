Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime and Khachanov through in Marseille, Raducanu beaten by Jabeur

22:12 CET - Over in Dallas, James Duckworth (32) defeated Christopher Eubanks (27) 7-6(3), 6-4, while Marcos Giron (30) eased past Max Purcell (25) 6-4, 6-3.
20:32 CET - Ugo Humbert (25) battled from a set down to clinch a 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Hugo Gaston (23) in Marseille.
20:05 CET - Number one seed Arantxa Rus (33) has beaten Alize Cornet (34) in a near three-hour contest in Cluj-Napoca, coming out on top 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.
19:39 CET - Third seed Karen Khachanov (27) has made it through in Marseille thanks to a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 victory over former top-10 player Roberto Bautista-Agut (35).
18:56 CET - After a slow start in Australia, Ons Jabeur (29) has kickstarted her 2024 with an impressive 6-4, 6-1 dismantling of Emma Raducanu (21).
She will face Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) in the next round in Abu Dhabi.
17:16 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) has been dumped out of Abu Dhabi after suffering an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 loss at the hands of Sorana Cirstea (33).
16:50 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has continued his solid start to the season, winning 6-2, 7-5 against Quentin Halys (27) in Marseille.
16:35 CET - World number 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has survived an absolute marathon of a match in Abu Dhabi, beating Magda Linette (31) 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 in a match that lasted for three hours and 44 minutes.
15:02 CET - Sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti (21) has been knocked out in Marseille, losing 6-3, 6-2 to Tomas Machac (23).
12:16 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) is through to the third round in Abu Dhabi courtesy of a 6-3, 7-5 win over Ashlyn Krueger (19).
09:21 CET - Today's standout clash is the one that will take place in Abu Dhabi later between one-time Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu (21) and three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur (29), but the action there will begin with a match between world number 14 Daria Kasatkina (26) and Ashlyn Krueger (19).
08:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis! We'll keep you up to date with all the action in Abu Dhabi, Cluj, Dallas, Marseille and Cordoba.