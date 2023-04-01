Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime and Stephens win opening matches in rain-hit Cincinnati

00:10 CET - It’s been a stop-start day in Cincinnati with a few rain delays but we still had some great tennis.
Our pick of the women’s action was an epic rally between Sloane Stephens (30) and Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22).
On the men’s side, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) was impressive in his come-back win over Matteo Berrettini (27), one rally stood out in particular!
Tune in to the Tennis Tracker again tomorrow for the best of the overnight action from Cincinnati.
23:27 CET - There has been further rain in Cincinnati delaying the tennis for the time being.
22:07 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has come back from a set down to defeat Matteo Berrettini (27) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in their first-round clash in Cincinnati.
22:00 CET - Earlier on the women's side, Jasmine Paolini (27) cruised past Marta Kostyuk (21) 6-2, 6-1 in their first-round tie.
21:01 CET - Sloane Stephens (30) has qualified for the second round in Cincinnati after defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22) 7-5, 6-2.
20:00 CET - Play is underway on the men's and women's sides in Cincinnati! Stay tuned for updates throughout the evening.
18:05 CET - Play was meant to have started by now in Cincinnati, but the first matches have been delayed by rain.
16:52 CET - We are not far away from the start of the day’s play at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati!
Check out the men's draw here and the women's here.
11:55 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) says he still has fire in his belly as the 23-time Grand Slam champion prepares to return to action at this week's Cincinnati Open after losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz (20) last month.
08:35 CET - The opening match in Cincinnati took place overnight, with home favourite Frances Tiafoe (25) beating Tallon Griekspoor (27) 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.
North of the border, Jessica Pegula (29) beat Liudmila Samsonova (24) 6-1, 6-0 to claim the Canadian Open title.
07:44 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the opening round of the Cincinnati Open.
With the matches including Matteo Berrettini (27) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Venus Williams (43) vs Veronika Kudermetova (26), it's fair to say things are starting with a bang.