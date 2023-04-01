Fire still burns for Novak Djokovic as he prepares for Cincinnati showing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Fire still burns for Novak Djokovic as he prepares for Cincinnati showing
Fire still burns for Novak Djokovic as he prepares for Cincinnati showing
Novak Djokovic in action during the Wimbledon final
Novak Djokovic in action during the Wimbledon final
Reuters
Novak Djokovic (36) said he still had fire in his belly as the 23-times Grand Slam champion prepares to return to action at this week's Cincinnati Open after losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz last month.

Djokovic's bid for a calendar year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open titles ended in a five-set defeat at the All England Club, but he said he was over that disappointment in a day.

The Serbian will now aim to finish the season strongly, starting with the US hardcourt swing.

He is returning to the country for the first time in two years after being denied entry due to being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

"I like the feeling that I have after 20-plus years of professional tennis. There's still a fire going," Djokovic said on the ATP website ahead of his Cincinnati opener against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

"There's still that drive and motivation to really come at the biggest events in sport and try to win, try to win titles and try to bring some good sensation to the crowds."

Djokovic will compete in Cincinnati for the first time since 2019 as he prepares for the US Open, which starts on August 28th.

"If I'm not motivated, I wouldn't be here," Djokovic added.

"After many years of professional tennis, I feel I have a choice to play what I really want to. I really wanted to be in Cincinnati and of course, the US Open is around the corner."

The three-times US Open champion was given a taste of the reception he is likely to receive with a massive turnout for his practice session on Saturday.

"I made a joke with my coach and asked him whether we were at the right court because we thought it was a match," he said.

"It's really amazing. I'm very grateful for the presence of so many people at a practice session."

Mentions
TennisDjokovic NovakAlcaraz CarlosDavidovich Fokina AlejandroEtcheverry Tomas MartinUS Open ATP - SinglesCincinnati ATP - SinglesUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Alcaraz and Rune Wimbledon clash an appetiser for tasty future rivalry
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Tommy Paul in Toronto quarter-finals
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Hurkacz, Casper Ruud stunned at Canadian Open
Show more
Tennis
'Destroyed' Elena Rybakina takes aim at WTA over Canadian Open scheduling
Jessica Pegula steamrolls Liudmila Samsonova to claim Canadian Open title
Tennis Tracker: Opening round of Cincinatti Open featuring numerous heavyweight clashes
Scintillating Jannik Sinner storms past Alex de Minaur in Toronto for first Masters title
Samsonova beats Rybakina to set up Canadian Open title match with Pegula
Sinner beats Paul with ease to set up Canadian Open final clash with De Minaur
Tennis Tracker: Sinner seals first Masters title, Pegula triumphs in Montreal
Alex de Minaur rolls over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach Toronto final
Impressive Jessica Pegula beats Iga Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final
Most Read
Football Tracker: Monday night football looms as transfer madness rolls on
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal on verge of Neymar signing, Chelsea finally seal Caicedo
Tennis Tracker: Sinner seals first Masters title, Pegula triumphs in Montreal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |