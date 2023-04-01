Tennis Tracker: Australia qualify for Davis Cup Finals, Finland knock out USA

Tennis Tracker: Australia qualify for Davis Cup Finals, Finland knock out USA
De Minaur celebrates
De Minaur celebrates
Eight nations were playing their final matches of the Davis Cup Finals group stage today and two tournament heavyweights - Australia and USA - needed to win to ensure they progressed to the last eight. Catch up on the action below.

23:33 CET - The tennis may be done for today, but overnight, two finals are set to take place.

In San Diego, Sofia Kenin (24), who is in her first WTA final in nearly three years, takes on Barbora Krejcikova (27).

A few hours later in Japan, Lin Zhu (29) goes head-to-head with Ashlyn Krueger (19), with the latter targeting her first-ever WTA crown. 

Tune in to the Tennis Tracker in the morning to read about the results and see the highlights!

21:31 CET - Defending champions Canada are into the last eight of the Davis Cup after winning their deciding doubles match against Chile 6-3, 7-6(7).

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic have become the first country to win all nine group matches, triumphing in their final clash with Serbia 7-5, 6-7(7), 10-3

20:33 CET - Finland have knocked the USA out of the Davis Cup!

Emil Ruusuvuori (24) defeated Tommy Paul (26) 7-6(1), 6-4 to give the Finnish an unassailable 2-0 lead, while also sealing their place in the Finals in November.

19:27 CET - Matthew Ebden (35) and Max Purcell (25) eased to a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 win over Marc-Andrea Huesler (27) and Dominic Stricker (21) in the doubles, as they completed a 3-0 win over Switzerland, consequently securing their place at the Davis Cup Finals. 

18:41 CET - Jiri Lehecka (21) battled past Laslo Djere (28) 7-6(6), 7-5 to seal a 2-0 victory over Serbia, thus completing a flawless week.

17:45 CET - Alex de Minaur (24) has given Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead over Switzerland after beating Marc-Andrea Huesler (27) 6-4, 6-3. However, despite winning the tie, a victory for the Aussies in the doubles would secure their qualification for the Davis Cup Finals.

09:18 CET - Ashlyn Krueger (19) and Zhu Lin (29) will face off in the Osaka final after beating Mai Hontama (24) 6-3, 6-3 and Wang Xinyu (21) 7-5, 7-6 respectively. 

Krueger vs Hontama highlights
Flashscore
Zhu vs Wang highlights
Flashscore
Zhu interview
Flashscore

07:24 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which began with Sofia Kenin (24) beating Emma Navarro (22) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the final of the San Diego Open. 

Kenin vs Navarro highlights
Flashscore

In the final, Kenin will face Barbora Krejcikova (27), who won 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Danielle Collins (29). 

Krejcikova vs Collins highlights
Flashscore
Tennis
