Tennis Tracker: Cilic wins on long-awaited ATP return, Samsonova dumped out of Seoul

Cilic hadn't played an ATP match since February
The tennis season's Asian swing is well underway, and a number of familiar faces will be taking to the court across the continent today.

17:48 CET - Elina Svitolina's (30) tennis season has ended, the Ukrainian said on Wednesday after she underwent surgery on her right foot to address a long-standing injury.

Svitolina came back from maternity leave last year firing on all cylinders and reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, but she said she had struggled throughout her 2024 campaign with the injury.

"So unfortunately my 2024 season is now in the history books, as I have had surgery on my foot today to correct a long-standing issue that I have been trying to manage throughout this year," Svitolina said on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

15:52 CET - Marin Cilic (35) was back on the ATP Tour today for his first match since February and he registered a win, coming back to beat Zachary Svajda (21) 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 in Hangzhou to progress to the second round.

15:25 CET - Play has been stopped for the day at the Thailand Open in Hua Hin due to persistent rain. You can catch up on the day's results here.

13:00 CET - Second seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) has been knocked out of Seoul in the second round by fellow Russian Veronika Kudermetova (27), who won 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals.

11:25 CET - A new tournament is joining the ATP Tour today and the first match of the first-ever Hangzhou Open has been won by seventh seed Fabian Marozsan (24), who has beaten Luca Nardi (21) 6-0, 6-2.

At that tournament this afternoon, Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic (35) will play his first ATP match since February. 

11:13 CET - Sixth seed Marta Kostyuk (22) has advanced in Seoul with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Heather Watson (32). 

The sixth seed is out in Chengdu though, with Lorenzo Sonego (29) losing 6-4, 7-5 to Taro Daniel (31).

08:31 CET - The day's action is already underway and has started with something of an upset, with seventh seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) losing 6-2, 7-5 to compatriot Polina Kudermetova (21) in Seoul.

08:24 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

