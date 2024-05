Tennis Tracker: Collins & Ostapenko dumped out, Ruud & Rune win five-set epics

The French Open is playing catch-up after rain brought proceedings grinding to a halt yesterday with over 50 singles matches on today's agenda, if the weather decides to start playing ball.

23:30 CET - There are still a few matches being played out at Roland Garros in what has been a busy day of tennis. Follow the rest of the men's action here and the women's here.

23:21 CET - Another epic has just wrapped up at Roland Garros with men's seventh seed Casper Ruud (25) surviving a major scare to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

23:00 CET - 13th seed Holger Rune (22) has come back from losing the third and fourth sets, to edge Flavio Cobolli (22) in an epic second-round encounter in a fifth-set tiebreaker. The young Dane won 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6, 7-6.

22:50 CET - There's been yet another upset on the women's side of the draw with in-form Peyton Stearns (22), fresh off winning the title in Rabat, dumping 10th seed Daria Kasaktina (27) out in the second round. Stearns won the clash 7-5, 6-2.

Earlier, eighth seed Zheng Qinwen (21) also advanced. Over on the men's side, local fan favourite Gael Monfils (37) was knocked out after losing 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 to Lorenzo Musetti (22).

22:00 CET - Jan-Lennard Struff (34) has put up an impressive display to down mercurial world number 17 Alexander Bublik (26) 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 and move into the third round.

21:10 CET - Russia's Elina Avanesyan (21) has beaten compatriot Anna Blinkova (25) 6-3, 6-0 to move into the third round at Roland Garros.

On the men's side, both Tommy Paul (27) and Ben Shelton (21) advanced as well.

The rain seems to have subsided with all matches back on!

19:19 CET - And we have another upset at Roland Garros as ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) has been knocked out by world number 72 Clara Tauson (21). The Dane won 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

And with that, the rain is back in Paris, hopefully not for too long.

18:30 CET - Upset! World number 10 Danielle Collins (30), one of the players of 2024, has been beaten 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 by world number 25 Olga Danilovic (23). Collins had lost just three of her last 26 matches before that.

Fellow American Frances Tiafoe (26) is also out, suffering a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to Denis Shapovalov (25), but Madison Keys (29) has advanced.

17:55 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has beaten Roberto Carballes Baena (31) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to go through. The world number one looked better today than he has for most of the year - is he finding his form again?

Elsewhere, women's number six Marketa Vondrousova (24) has won 0-6, 6-1, 6-4 against Katie Volynets (22).

17:25 CET - Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) has successfully navigated his way through a rain-interrupted clash with Brandon Nakashima (22) to move into the third round. Hurkacz won 6-7, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6.

16:35 CET - Alexander Zverev (27), the men's favourite in the eyes of many, has claimed a 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over veteran David Goffin (33).

15:35 CET - Elina Svitolina (29) has moved into round three, disappointing the home crowd by defeating French player Diane Parry (21) 6-4, 7-6.

Rain has once again halted play on the outdoor courts, with just 11 of the 68 scheduled matches completed thus far.

14:05 CET - Yulia Putintseva (29) has been bundled out of the French Open by Paula Badosa (26), who came back to win 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in their second-round meeting.

Badosa will next face second-seed Aryna Sabalenka (26).

13:49 CET - The results are coming in thick and fast now. Women's number four Elena Rybakina (24) has won 6-3, 6-4 against Arantxa Rus (33), while 18th seed Marta Kostyuk (21) has been beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Donna Vekic (27).

13:40 CET - Men's tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) has beaten the dangerous Fabian Marozsan (24) in just one hour and 40 minutes, prevailing 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

13:16 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) has eased into the third round with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Moyuka Uchijima (22). She's looking like a real threat to favourite Iga Swiatek (22).

12:15 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) is through to the third round after his second-round opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired hurt on the brink of defeat. Medvedev was leading 6-1, 5-0.

Elsewhere, more rain has hit Paris forcing most of the many ongoing matches to be interrupted.

Follow the men's action here and the women's here.

10:15 CET - It would be an understatement to say that we have a busy day ahead of us in Paris. Wet conditions yesterday meant that every match played on an outside court was pushed back to today, including those that had started, meaning there are over 50 singles clashes to get through today, so let's hope it stays dry!

The first big names to take to the court will be Daniil Medvedev (28), Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Paula Badosa (26), all of whom will get underway at 11:00 CET.

You can check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!