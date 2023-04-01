Tennis Tracker: Davis Cup returns, San Diego Open heats up

The US Open may have only just finished but there's no rest on the tennis tour, with the action already heating up again as the Davis Cup Finals begin and top WTA players take to court in San Diego.

22:15 CET - In the remaining doubles rubbers in the Davis Cup Finals group stage, the Netherlands beat Finland to win the tie 2-1 while Chile beat Sweden to win 3-0.

Lastly, Serbia and South Korea played out a close match but the Serbs clinched it in the third-set tiebreaker to make it a 3-0 win in the tie.

20:17 CET - Plenty of action still to come today with the day’s play about to start at the San Diego Open.

19:51 CET - France scored two singles wins in their Davis Cup Finals tie with Switzerland with both Adrian Mannarino (35) and Ugo Humbert (25) winning their respective rubbers and then they made it a sweep with a doubles win as well.

Laslo Djere (28) made it two from two for Serbia against South Korea as well while Nicolas Jarry (27) did the same for Chile against Sweden.

18:00 CET - The first group of Davis Cup ties have come to a conclusion with Finland's Otto Virtanen (22), Serbia's Dusan Lajovic (33) and Chile's Cristian Garin (27) all winning for their respective nations.

17:53 CET - After a lengthy wait for a verdict, Simona Halep (31) has been banned from playing tennis for four years after two separate anti-doping rule violations.

12:45 CET - The first round of matches at the Japan Open in Osaka continued today with wins for Harriet Dart (27), Panna Udvardy (24) and Elizabeth Mandlik (22) amongst others.

10:42 CET - Novak Djokovic may be 36, but Andy Murray (36) expects the US Open champion to continue to dominate tennis for years.

"It's up to the young guys to be pushing Novak and looking to overtake him. It doesn't look like that's close to happening," Murray told the BBC on Monday.

10:14 CET - The tennis in San Diego started off with some big upsets.

Overnight, fifth seed Belinda Bencic (26) lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29), and former world number one Karolina Pliskova (31) has just been beaten 6-7, 6-0, 6-3 by Anhelina Kalinina (26).

In other results in California, Anastasia Potapova (22) defeated Alycia Parks (22) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Parks - Potapova highlights Flashscore

Also, Emma Navarro (22) breezed past Jasmine Paolini (27) 7-5, 6-0.

Navarro - Paolini highlights Flashscore

And Camila Osorio (21) battled past Magdalena Frech (25) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Osorio - Frech highlights Flashscore

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will include big-name clashes on both the men's and women's tours as action in the Davis Cup and San Diego Open gets underway.