Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Rublev set up Shanghai semi-final, Pegula wins in Seoul

Dimitrov is playing as well as ever

With the top four seeds all out, Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Andrey Rublev (25) will have their sights set on winning the Shanghai Masters, they'll meet in the semi-finals tomorrow and there will be semi-final action from the WTA events in Hong Kong, Seoul and Zhengzhou as well.

22:05 CET - Our pick of the men’s tennis for the day was a brilliant rally between Andrey Rublev (25) and Ugo Humbert (25) in Shanghai.

The Russian showed his class to book a spot in the final four tomorrow.

22:00 CET - Our women’s moment of the day came from Katerina Siniakova's (27) quarter-final win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) in Hong Kong.

The Czech powered her way to the semis with some impressive big hitting.

19:20 CET - The semi-finals are looking tasty tomorrow in Shanghai. First, Hubert Hurkacz (26) will face Sebastian Korda (23) (10:30 CET) before Grigor Dimitrov takes on Andrey Rublev (25) (14:00).

15:47 CET - Barbora Krejcikova (27) is the last quarter-finalist through to the final four of the day as she got past Lesia Tsurenko (34) in Zhengzhou. She won the first set 6-3 before the Ukrainian retired.

Also in China, Andrey Rublev (25) progressed in Shanghai after winning against Ugo Humbert (25) 6-2, 6-3.

14:45 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) has reached the final four in Zhengzhou after defeating Anhelina Kalinina (26) 6-3, 6-2.

13:45 CET - Three of the four semi-final spots in Hong Kong have now been filled with Leylah Fernandez (21) winning 7-6, 6-2 against Linda Fruhvirtova (18).

13:18 CET - Jasmine Paolini (27) is through to the semi-finals in Zhengzhou after defeating Laura Siegemund (35) 6-0, 7-5 in their quarter.

12:21 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) is continuing to prove in Shanghai that age is just a number, with the Bulgarian following up his win over Carlos Alcaraz with an impressive victory against Nicolas Jarry (28), winning 7-6, 6-4 to secure a semi-final spot.

12:00 CET - There's been a minor upset in Hong Kong, with sixth seed Martina Trevisan (29) beating third seed Elise Mertens (27) 6-4, 6-3.

10:08 CET - In Hong Kong, fifth seed Anna Blinkova (25) has won 7-6, 6-3 against Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) to move into the final four.

10:00 CET - Top seed Jessica Pegula (29) has moved into the semi-finals in Seoul, beating compatriot Claire Liu (23) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, in which we'll keep you up to date with the ATP action in Shanghai and the WTA action in Hong Kong, Seoul and Zhengzhou.