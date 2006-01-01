Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Fritz to set up Sinner final, Sabalenka into Wuhan decider

Djokovic is looking for his first ATP title of the season
Djokovic is looking for his first ATP title of the season
It's semi-final day in China with Aryna Sabalenka (26) taking on Coco Gauff (20) in Wuhan while Jannik Sinner (23) and Novak Djokovic (37) look to set up a mouthwatering meeting in Shanghai.

15:10 CET - Over in Wuhan, China's Zheng Qinwen (22) has downed compatriot Wang Xinyu (23) 6-3, 6-4 in their semi-final to set up a final with Aryna Sabalenka (26), who earlier beat Coco Gauff (20).

15:05 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has reached the Shanghai final after battling past Taylor Fritz (26). Djokovic almost surrendered the second set and had to take a medical time-out but recovered to edge the semi-final 6-4, 7-6.

Djokovic will face world number one Jannik Sinner (23) in the Shanghai decider tomorrow.

14:20 CET - Moving over to Wuhan, Zheng Qinwen (22) is leading Wang Xinyu (23) 6-3 in the second semi-final there.

13:50 CET - The first set of the second Shanghai semi-final has been won by Novak Djokovic (37), who is 6-4 up on Taylor Fritz (26).

13:16 CET - A match that very much lived up to the hype has been won by Aryna Sabalenka (26), who came from behind to beat Coco Gauff (20) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 and move into the Wuhan final.

12:33 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) is a Shanghai finalist! The world number one has beaten Tomas Machac (23) without too much trouble, winning 6-4, 7-5 to move a step closer to another title. 

His win has also guaranteed that he'll end the year as the world number one, becoming the first Italian ever to do so.

12:11 CET - We're into a decider in Wuhan with Coco Gauff (20) winning the first set 6-1 but Aryna Sabalenka (26) bouncing back to win the second 6-4.

10:10 CET - The first semi-finals of the day in both Wuhan and Shanghai will get underway in around 20 minutes.

In Wuhan, world number two Aryna Sabalenka (26) will take on world number four Coco Gauff (20) in the eighth meeting between the two stars, with the American currently leading their H2H 4-3. 

In Shanghai meanwhile, world number one Jannik Sinner (23) will go up against Tomas Machac (23) of the Czech Republic. 

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Tennis
