Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Musetti to set up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz

  3. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Musetti to set up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz

Djokovic is seeking a sixth final in a row
The Wimbledon men's semi-finals are here, with Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti standing in the way of a rematch of the 2023 final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

20:52 CET - We are set for a Wimbledon final rematch between Novak Djokovic (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (21)! The 24-time champion was given a good test from Lorenzo Musetti, but in the end, claimed a 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4 victory in what was a thoroughly entertaining two hours and 52 minutes.

A 37th Grand Slam final and 10th here at Wimbledon, the Serbian legend has a chance to go level with Roger Federer's tally of eight titles here at the All England club.

Hopefully we get a classic here on Sunday!

20:03 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has just won an absolutely enthralling set of tennis 7-6(2) to go two sets up against Lorenzo Musetti (22). He is well on his way to the final.

18:56 CET - We're two sets away from a rematch of last year's Wimbledon final, with Novak Djokovic (37) taking a 6-4 lead against Lorenzo Musetti (22), who held his own but never troubled the Serb a huge amount. 

17:35 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) is into the Wimbledon final for a second year in a row! The Spaniard wasn't always at his best, and it was a scrappy performance at times, but he had more than enough to battle back from a set down to beat Daniil Medvedev (28) 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

In truth, the three-time major champion always looked like he was the better player, and he now awaits the winner of the other semi-final between Novak Djokovic (37) and Lorenzo Musetti (22).

16:55 CET - Alcaraz is one set away from his second Wimbledon final. The Spaniard has taken the third of the match 6-4 and is very much the better player right now. Can Medvedev respond?

16:17 CET - One set all! Alcaraz has upped his game big time, winning the second 6-3 in just over 30 minutes to level things up.

15:38 CET - Well well well, we have a match on our hands on Centre Court, because the first set has gone to Medvedev

The world number five won it 7-6 and was just about the better player through, with Alcaraz serving poorly and making a lot of unforced errors.

Follow the match here

14:00 CET - We're half an hour away from the first semi-final, and from a neutral perspective, we can only hope that it's more competitive than their clash at the same stage of this same tournament last year, which Alcaraz won with ease.

There is some reason to believe it will be, with Medvedev coming out on top in their last Grand Slam meeting back in September and looking good in his win over Sinner earlier this week.

Medvedev and Alcaraz's last meetings
11:10 CET - Well, here we are at the penultimate day of men's tennis at Wimbledon, and it's fair to say that not many people would have expected the semi-finals to be what they are.

Carlos Alcaraz (21) will unsurprisingly contest the first, but he won't be facing world number one Jannik Sinner (22), with Daniil Medvedev (28) beating the Italian to set up a rematch of last year's semi. 

After that, Novak Djokovic (37) will take on surprise package Lorenzo Musetti (22), who reached the final four of a slam for the first time by beating Taylor Fritz (26).

10:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the men's Wimbledon semi-finals!

TennisTennis TrackerWimbledon 2024
