Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins in four sets but Jabeur and Swiatek both knocked out

Djokovic is looking to turn his season around in London

The Wimbledon field is getting smaller and smaller and so the match-ups are only getting better, with a number of top players going head-to-head at the All England Club today.

23:25 CET - And that completes the tennis for today! Come back tomorrow for more round three action.

22:58 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) and Holger Rune (21) have also booked their places in the next round. Rune won in five sets against Quentin Halys (27) 1-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 as Fritz won in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 7-5) against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (27).

22:50 CET - Novak Djokovic has secured his place in the last 16 at Wimbledon after a hard-fought four set win against Australian Alexei Popyrin, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

19:44 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) is through to the next round at Wimbledon with a hard-fought four-set win over Jan-Lennard Struff (34) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 7-6.

19:12 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) is OUT of Wimbledon! The world number one has been beaten by Yulia Putintseva (29) in three sets 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in what is the biggest upset of the tournament so far. That will send shockwaves around the women's locker room for sure.

19:02 CET - We may have more rain around Wimbledon, but the action is red hot under the roofs with Ons Jabeur (29) the latest big name to exit the tournament after she was beaten by Elina Svitolina (29) in straight sets 6-1, 7-6.

A big shock for the former finalist.

17:32 CET - An epic battle of veterans has been won by Roberto Bautista-Agut (36), who has beaten Fabio Fognini (37) 7-6, 3-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

17:17 CET - Fourth seed Alexander Zverev (27) has moved into the next round after winning 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 against Cameron Norrie (28). The incredible final tiebreak between the two was one of the highlights of the tournament so far, featuring some stunning shots and ending 17-15!

On the women's side, 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) has won 7-6, 6-2 against 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25).

16:56 CET - World number 14 Ben Shelton (21) has won his third five-setter in a row, beating Denis Shapovalov (25) 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

16:41 CET - 2018 semi-finalist and 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko (27) has won 6-1, 6-3 against Bernarda Pera (29) to advance to the next round.

15:30 CET - In a huge piece of breaking news, Emma Raducanu (21) has pulled out of playing mixed doubles with Andy Murray (37) after waking up with a stiff wrist.

As a result of that, Murray will almost certainly never play at Wimbledon again.

14:39 CET - French 16th seed Ugo Humbert (26) has seen off American Brandon Nakashima (22) 7-6(9), 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(6) in a rain-affected third-round clash. Humbert faces defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) in the fourth round.

13:07 CET - As expected, rain is already causing problems with the first matches of the day being pushed back to 13:30 CET at the earliest. We may not see a huge amount of play on the non-covered courts today at this rate.

12:20 CET - Some unfortunate news for Frenchman Lucas Pouille (30) , who has pulled out of his third-round clash with Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur (25) due to injury.

11:45 CET - The schedule is of course subject to weather, and writing this from London, yours truly can see a fair few rain delays on the horizon...

11:32 CET - We have a day full of mouthwatering match-ups ahead of us at Wimbledon, with Novak Djokovic (37) and Iga Swiatek (23) both in action and a number of top women's players facing off. Here are some of the stand-out clashes:

Cameron Norrie vs Alexander Zverev - 14:30 CET

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putinsteva - 16:00 CET

Ons Jabeur vs Elina Svitolina - 16:30 CET

Elena Rybakina vs Caroline Wozniacki - 17:30 CET

Alexei Popyrin vs Novak Djokovic - 18:00 CET

11:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!