Tennis Tracker: Fils wins first title of his career, Svitolina her first in two years

Flashscore

Svitolina has won her first title in two years

The French Open kicks off on Sunday but, before that steals our attention completely, four tournaments had to be wrapped up on Saturday. There were champions crowned in Lyon, Geneva, Strasbourg and Rabat and, as usual, we have all the results and highlights from those finals right here for you along with the biggest tennis news of the day.

23:51 CET - That's all for today's action on the Tennis Tracker. Tune in tomorrow for the main event as the French Open gets underway!

We've been following the clay-court season closely for weeks now and we couldn't be more excited to see who turns on their best form in Paris.

We will have highlights, updates and all the biggest news stories throughout the Grand Slam right here on the Tennis Tracker.

22:26 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (25) has received some criticism for her political stance, or rather lack thereof, in relation to her nation Belarus' involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Interestingly, she faces Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk (20) in her French Open first-round match on Sunday. Kostyuk has mentioned that she will not shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players that haven't spoken out against their respective countries sufficiently.

Sabalenka isn't phased by the prospect of an icy reception, however, saying, "I don't want to waste my energy on this kind of stuff. This is like, it's not about - it's none of my business. So if she hate me, okay. I can't do anything about that."

She's solely focused on potentially taking the world's number-one ranking.

Read all about that story here.

18:57 CET - Here's what happened in the doubles finals today:

- Jamie Murray (37) and Michael Venus (35) won the Geneva men's title, beating Marcel Granollers (37) and Horacio Zeballos (38) 7-6, 7-6.

- Rajeev Ram (39) and Joe Salisbury (31) won 6-3, 6-3 against Nicolas Mahut (41)and Matwe Middelkoop (39) to lift the Lyon Open.

- Yang Zhaoxuan (28) and Xu Yifan (34) claimed the women's title in Strasbourg, beating Desirae Krawczyk (29) and Giuliana Olmos (30) 6-3, 6-2.

16:56 CET - In the final singles final of the day, Nicolas Jarry (27) has won the Geneva title by beating Grigor Dimitrov (32) 7-6, 6-1.

Dimitrov missed the chance to win his first tournament since 2017, while Jarry claimed his third title and his second of 2023.

Jarry vs Dimitrov highlights Flashscore

Jarry interview Flashscore

16:43 CET - In Strasbourg, former world number three Elena Svitolina (28) has won her first title in two years and her first since becoming a mother, winning 6-2, 6-3 against Anna Blinkova (24).

Blinkova vs Svitolina highlights Flashscore

Svitolina speech Flashscore

16:18 CET - What a story we have in Lyon, where 18-year-old Frenchman Arthur Fils has won 6-3, 7-5 against fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo (24) on home turf to claim the first title of his career. Could he be the talent that French men's tennis has been longing for?

Fils vs Cerundolo highlights Flashscore

Fils interview Flashscore

16:13 CET - After losing the second set to Julia Grabher (26), Lucia Bronzetti (24) has bounced back to win the third and the Rabat Open with it - it's the first WTA title of her career.

Grabher vs Bronzetti highlights Flashscore

14:20 CET - Lucia Bronzetti (24) took the opening set over Julia Grabher (26), 6-4 in Rabat. Can she go on and get the win?

Follow the match live.

8:38 CET - The first of the four finals starts at 13:00 CET in Rabat, with Julia Grabher (26) taking on Lucia Bronzetti (24) as they both compete for their first title on the WTA Tour.

That is followed by home favourite and teenager Arthur Fils (18) taking on Francisco Cerundolo (24) at 14:30 CET in Lyon, with the former searching for his maiden ATP crown and the latter targeting his second.

Our last two finals begin at 15:00 CET - Anna Blinkova (24) goes head-to-head with Elina Svitolina (28) in Strasbourg, while Nicolas Jarry (27) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) face off in Geneva.