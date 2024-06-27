Tennis Tracker: Fritz advances to Eastbourne semis, Shelton stunned in Mallorca

Fritz is aiming for the title in Eastbourne

All eyes will be on Eastbourne today where Taylor Fritz will take to the court on the men's side and some heavyweight clashes will take place on the women's side. What's more, there's plenty of action also taking place in Mallorca and Bad Homburg.

21:20 CET - Nothing like an upset to end the day! Top seed Ben Shelton (21) has been stunned by world number 289 Paul Jubb (24) in the quarter-finals in Mallorca. Jubb edged the clash 6-3, 3-7, 7-6 to set up a semi-final with Sebastian Ofner (28).

In tomorrow's other semi-final in Mallorca, Gael Monfils (37) will take on Alejandro Tabilo (27).

Tune in to the tracker tomorrow for those results plus the semi-finals in Bad Homburg and Eastbourne!

21:10 CET - In the final match of the day in Bad Homburg, Viktoriya Tomova (29) came back to beat Anna Blinkova (25) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 and progress to the semi-finals.

Tomova will next face Donna Vekic (27) with Diana Shnaider (20) and Emma Navarro (23) facing off in the other semi.

20:14 CET - Top seed Taylor Fritz (26) has had to battle his way into the semi-finals in Eastbourne, edging Juncheng Shang (19) 7-6, 7-6.

Fritz claimed the last semi-final berth with the win and will next face Aleksandar Vukic (28). Max Purcell (26) will take on Bily Harris (29) in the other semi tomorrow.

18:25 CET - Daria Kasatkina (27) breezed past Britain's Emma Raducanu (21) 6-2, 6-2 to book her spot in the semi-finals at Eastbourne and she will be joined in the final four by Madison Keys (29), who progressed after Karolina Muchova (27) withdrew from their quarter-final.

Keys will face Leylah Fernandez (21) next while Kasatkina will play Jasmine Paolini (28).

17:57 CET - Fourth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) has been knocked out in Bad Homburg, falling 3-6, 5-7 to Anna Blinkova (25) in the second round.

Meanwhile, in Eastbourne, Aleksandar Vukic (28) is into the semi-finals after a battling 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) victory over Yoshihito Nishioka (28).

16:50 CET - In Eastbourne, home favourite Katie Boulter (27) has been beaten 6-1, 7-6 by French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini (28), who has reached her first grass-court semi-final.

16:05 CET - In a battle of veterans, Gael Monfils (37) has defeated Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the semi-finals in Mallorca.

Over in Eastbourne, Max Purcell (26) is into the final four after beating Miomir Kecmanovic (24) 6-3, 7-6.

14:15 CET - Leylah Fernandez (21) is through to the semi-finals in Eastbourne after an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 victory over home favourite Harriet Dart (27), while in Bad Homburg, Donna Vekic (27) has moved into the last four after Katerina Siniakova (28) withdrew from their quarter-final.

At the ATP event in Mallorca, fourth seed Alejandro Tabilo (27) is the first man to book his spot in the semi-finals, with the Chilean defeating Jakub Mensik (18) 6-4, 6-4.

11:40 CET - The action is getting underway across Europe with players either on court or about to begin in Eastbourne, Mallorca and Bad Homburg.

Check out the full schedules for each of the tournaments below.

ATP Eastbourne

WTA Eastbourne

WTA Bad Homburg

ATP Mallorca

10:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!