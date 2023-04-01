Tennis Tracker: Gauff and Jabeur out of Qatar Open, Rublev wins in Rotterdam

Gauff was the second seed in Qatar

More and more big names are now returning to the court with Alex De Minaur (24) and Coco Gauff (19) among those playing their first matches since the Australian Open today.

21:32 CET - World number five Andrey Rublev (26) has made short work of Zizou Bergs (24) in Rotterdam, winning 7-6, 6-3.

21:05 CET - Grand Slam champions Venus Williams (43) and Caroline Wozniacki (33) have been awarded wild cards to play in the Indian Wells tournament next month.

20:08 CET - The final match in Doha for the day has ended with third seed Elena Rybakina (24) crushing Lin Zhu (30) 6-2, 6-1 to set up a third-round meeting with Emma Navarro (22).

19:55 CET - Is the old Naomi Osaka (26) back for good? The former world number one has really ramped up her comeback with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Petra Martic (33). It's the first time she's won back-to-back matches in almost two years.

18:43 CET - Top-10 seeds are dropping like flies in Doha! Fourth seed Ons Jabeur (29) is the latest to be knocked out, with Lesia Tsurenko (34) beating her 6-3, 6-2.

17:52 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) is looking seriously good in 2024. The Latvian has just beaten Anhelina Kalinina (27) 6-0, 6-3 in Doha.

17:05 CET - In Rotterdam, Alex De Minaur (24) has continued his solid start to the season with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sebastian Korda (23).

17:02 CET - There's been a major upset in Qatar, with second seed Coco Gauff (19) losing 6-2, 6-4 to world number 42 Katerina Siniakova (27)!

What's more, seventh seed Maria Sakkari (28) has been beaten 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 by Czech teenager Linda Noskova (19).

Siniakova vs Gauff stats Flashscore

15:45 CET - Victoria Azarenka (34) is through in Doha thanks to a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Xinyu Wang (22).

15:21 CET - Also at the Qatar Open, Leylah Fernandez (21) has come from behind to beat Paula Badosa (26) 0-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In Rotterdam meanwhile, Borna Coric (27) has lost 6-3, 6-4 to eighth seed Alexander Bublik (26).

15:16 CET - In her first match since the Australian Open final, world number seven Qinwen Zheng (21) has won 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 against Magda Linette (32) in Doha.

11:32 CET - The main events this week are the ATP tournament in Rotterdam and the WTA tournament in Doha, and Alex De Minaur (24) and Coco Gauff (19) are among those beginning their respective campaigns today with matches against Sebastian Korda (23) and Katerina Siniakova (27) this afternoon.

11:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!