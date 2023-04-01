Tennis Tracker: Hanfmann wins five-hour epic as Medvedev shocked by Seyboth Wild

Flashscore

Day three of the French Open is upon us as the action gets is about to get even more exciting! The Grand Slam has already seen many upsets and dramatic contests and there is still a lot to come. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates and news from Paris on our Tennis Tracker.

00:24 CET - Is there anything more quintessentially French than some late night Monfils magic at Roland Garros?

Rounding off the day in the night session, Gael Monfils (36) rolled back the years to defeat Sebastian Baez (22) in a topsy-turvy five-set encounter.

The Frenchman lost the first set before fighting back to level it up and then go ahead. Baez won the fourth set, but Monfils, now ranked 394 in the world, had a little left in the tank to win the final game of the day and the deciding set 7-5.

23:21 CET - After five hours on court, Yannick Hanfmann (31) has come through a five-set epic to see off Thiago Monteiro (28). The German looked in cruise control after winning the first two sets 6-3, 7-5 before the Brazilian battled bravely to send it to a decided after taking sets three and four in tie-breaks. But, Hanfmann managed to outlast Monteiro, winning the fifth set 6-4.

22:03 CET - Another top 20 seed has been vanquished in the women's draw as former Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka (33) has been beaten by Bianca Andreescu (22) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

21:53 CET - Day three's play at the French Open is coming to a close and it will be a good night for Petra Martic (32) who has outlasted Shelby Rogers (30) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Better news for Rogers' American compatriot and wildcard Emma Navarro (22), who has defeated Erika Andreeva (18) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 leaving her sister Mirra as the only Andreeva left competing.

21:06 CET - Richard Gasquet (36) - once a bright hope of French tennis - has been knocked out of Roland Garros by compatriot Arthur Rinderknech (27) in four sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6.

20:27 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) - a former Grand Slam semi-finallist - may not be at the level he once was, but he has cruised into the second round with a 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Timofey Skatov (22).

19:37 CET - An easy passage through for one of the hot favourites for the women's title, Iga Swiatek (21), who defeated Cristina Busca (28) 6-4, 6-0. The defending champion will face a player outside of the top 100 in the second round as the Pole builds her way into the tournament.

19:19 CET - A better time for Holger Rune (20) as he rolls on at Roland Garros after a four-set victory over Christopher Eubanks (27) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Also through is Taylor Fritz (25), after he beat American compatriot Michael Mmoh (25) 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.

18:00 CET - Italian Open champion and world number two Daniil Medvedev (27) suffered a shocking upset after an over four-hour-long match against qualifier world number 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild (23). The resilient Brazilian fought till the end of the five sets, 7-6, 6-7, 2,6, 6-3, 6-4, to claim a historical triumph.

17:19 CET - Indian Wells champion Elena Rybakina (23) had a comfortable start to her time in France as she cruised past Brenda Fruhvirtova (18), it took the world number four two sets to progress to the next round 6-4, 6-2,

17:06 CET - 2021 champion Barbora Krejcikova (27) was the victim of another upset as the top 20 seed was knocked out by Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (34) 6-2, 6-4.

16:03 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) started his French Open campaign on the right foot as he fought off a relentless Lloyd Harris (26), winning 7-6, 7-6, 6-1 as he moves on to the next round.

15:28 CET - Last year's runner-up Coco Gauff (19) got her first victory in Paris as she got past Spaniard Rebeka Masarova (23) 6-3, 1-6, 2-6.

13:17 CET - Casper Ruud (24) is on hot form coming into the French Open and he has unsurprisingly advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 win over Elias Ymer (27).

13:06 CET - Tommy Paul (26) made light work of Dominic Stricker (20) to win in straight sets - 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 - and advance into the next round. Elsewhere, Mirra Andreeva (16), who has had some great runs already in 2023, is playing in her first senior Grand Slam and has picked up her first win - 6-2, 6-1 - against Alison Riske-Amritraj (32).

Ons Jabeur (28) is also through, beating Lucia Bronzetti (24) 6-4, 6-1.

12:47 CET - Our first set of results are in from Roland Garos this Tuesday with a surprise exit for Rome finalist Anhelina Kalinina (26), who has been dispatched by Diane Parry (20) 6-2, 6-3.

7:37 CET - China has long been the sleeping giant of men's tennis but on Monday the giant stirred as Shanghai trailblazer Zhang Zhizhen (26) advanced to the second round of the French Open.

One of three Chinese men in the draw, Zhang became the first from the nation to win a main draw match at Roland Garros in 86 years after Serbian opponent Dusan Lajovic retired due to illness when trailing 6-1, 4-1.

Compatriots Shang Juncheng and Wu Yibing bowed out in defeat but Zhang has a big chance to go further when he takes on Argentine qualifier Thiago Agustin Tirante for a place in the third round.

That would bring him a step closer to the fourth-round mark set by Kho Sin-Kie in 1936. Kho, who was born in colonial-era Indonesia but represented China in Davis Cup, also reached the third round in 1937.

"Last year, even quallies (qualifiers) I couldn't get in," world number 71 Zhang told reporters.

"This year I'm enjoying (the) first win here.

"We have so many (people) waiting for us to get (the) first win."

Read the full story here.

7:17 CET - World number four Casper Ruud looks for redemption as he made it to the final last year, losing to Rafa Nadal. He will be attempting to go all the way this time around as he plays his first match against Elias Ymer.

A couple of players coming in good form as well are Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune. The Russian defeated the Dane in the Italian Open final, improving his record in clay tournaments and moving past Novak Djokovic to second in the ATP rankings. He will be taking on Thiago Seyboth Wild to begin his Parisian journey.

Meanwhile, world number six Rune has made it to three clay finals this year, winning one of them. The youngster will be eyeing another one as he takes on Christopher Eubanks.

As for the WTA tour, Coco Gauff will be trying to redeem her 2022 runner-up journey as she faces Rebeka Masarova. The defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek on the other hand will want hold on to her title, she begins the feat against Cristina Bucsa.

Another name to look out for is world number four Elena Rybakina coming in good form after achieving a clay title in Rome. The Indian Wells champion was a finalist in the previous Grand Slam at the Australian Open and is one of the favourites to win the Roland Garros title.