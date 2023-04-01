Tennis Tracker: Italy win Davis Cup final after Sinner smashes De Minaur

The tennis season comes to an end today with the Davis Cup final, where Italy and Australia faced off for the title. The Tennis Tracker will have updates of all the results for you throughout the day.

20:26 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has cruised past Alex de Minaur (24) to win the Davis Cup final for Italy over Australia!

The second singles rubber was won by the Italian 6-3, 6-0.

18:50 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) will face Alex de Minaur (24) in the second singles rubber, starting shortly.

Follow the action here.

18:47 CET - Italy's Matteo Arnaldi (22) has defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin (24) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the first rubber of the Davis Cup final.

16:13 CET - The first singles rubber in the Davis Cup final is about to begin, and it is Matteo Arnaldi (22) for Italy up against Australia's Alexei Popyrin (24).

Jannik Sinner (22) will then take on Alex de Minaur (24) afterwards.

12:20 CET - Unlike yesterday’s semi-final, which started at midday, the Davis Cup final will begin at 16:00 CET today. 

We will have more information on the first singles rubber as it approaches.

07:30 CET - And then there were two. Italy and Australia have made it through to the Davis Cup final, led by their stars Jannik Sinner (22) and Alex De Minaur (24).

The Italians have been champions once - all the way back in 1976. The Aussies however, are the second most successful nation, lifting the trophy 28 times, with their last victory coming back in 2003. Who will reign supreme today?

