Tennis Tracker: Khachanov wins Zhuhai Open, Zverev beats Safiullin to claim Chengdu title

16:57 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has claimed the Chengdu title, beating Roman Safiullin (26) in the tightest of finals, winning 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.
15:26 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) is the Zhuhai Open champion! The world number 15 clinched the title after beating Yoshihito Nishioka (27) 7-6, 6-1. It is the Russian's fifth title and his first since 2018. A huge moment for him.
14:08 CET - Both of our finals today have just begun! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from Chengdu and Zhuhai.
12:54 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) lost her first set against Marta Kostyuk (21) but came back to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in Tokyo.
10:31 CET - Veronika Kudermetova (26) is the first seed to advance in Tokyo, with the Russian beating Harriet Dart (27) 6-3, 7-6.
09:46 CET - At 13:30 CET, Alexander Zverev (26) will play Roman Safiullin (26) in the Chengdu final, while Karen Khachanov (27) and Yoshihito Nishioka (27) will battle it out for the Zhuhai title.
09:38 CET - Opening round action is already underway at the WTA tournaments in Ningbo and Tokyo, with Ons Jabeur (29) soon in action at the former.
07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will feature two ATP finals and the beginning of two WTA tournaments.