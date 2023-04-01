Tennis Tracker: Khachanov wins Zhuhai Open, Zverev beats Safiullin to claim Chengdu title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Khachanov wins Zhuhai Open, Zverev beats Safiullin to claim Chengdu title
Tennis Tracker: Khachanov wins Zhuhai Open, Zverev beats Safiullin to claim Chengdu title
Khachanov has won his first title in five years
Khachanov has won his first title in five years
Reuters
It's a day of beginnings and endings in China as tournaments in Chengdu and Zhuhai come to an end and one in Ningbo gets underway, with all three featuring big names.

16:57 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has claimed the Chengdu title, beating Roman Safiullin (26) in the tightest of finals, winning 6-7, 7-6, 6-3

Zverev vs Safiullin highlights
Flashscore
Zverev interview
Flashscore

15:26 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) is the Zhuhai Open champion! The world number 15 clinched the title after beating Yoshihito Nishioka (27) 7-6, 6-1. It is the Russian's fifth title and his first since 2018. A huge moment for him.

Khachanov vs Nishioka highlights
Flashscore
Khachanov interview
Flashscore

14:08 CET - Both of our finals today have just begun! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from Chengdu and Zhuhai.

12:54 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) lost her first set against Marta Kostyuk (21) but came back to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in Tokyo.

Kasatkina - Kostyuk highlights
Flashscore
Kasatkina post-match interview
Flashscore

10:31 CET - Veronika Kudermetova (26) is the first seed to advance in Tokyo, with the Russian beating Harriet Dart (27) 6-3, 7-6.

Dart vs Kudermetova highlights
Flashscore
Kudermetova interview
Flashscore

09:46 CET - At 13:30 CET, Alexander Zverev (26) will play Roman Safiullin (26) in the Chengdu final, while Karen Khachanov (27) and Yoshihito Nishioka (27) will battle it out for the Zhuhai title. 

09:38 CET - Opening round action is already underway at the WTA tournaments in Ningbo and Tokyo, with Ons Jabeur (29) soon in action at the former. 

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will feature two ATP finals and the beginning of two WTA tournaments.

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev reaches Chengdu final, Khachanov targeting Zhuhai title
Rybakina withdraws from Pan Pacific Open after criticising WTA change to format
Tennis Tracker: Zverev downs Dimitrov in Chengdu, Khachanov defeats Korda
Americans Tiafoe and Shelton secure Laver Cup title for Team World
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari wins Guadalajara Open, Team World seal Laver Cup victory
Fritz and Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title
Maria Sakkari beats Caroline Dolehide to win Guadalajara title
ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev advances at Chengdu Open after Kotov victory
China's Xiyu Wang claims maiden WTA title in Guangzhou
Most Read
Derby Week: Two icons of Israeli sport and two worlds collide in Tel Aviv
Can Burnley clean sheet launch the best version of Andre Onana at Manchester United?
Abandoned Ajax vs Feyenoord match set to resume on Wednesday without fans
The Fall of Ajax: How one of the world's best run clubs fell into disarray

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings