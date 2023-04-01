Tennis Tracker: Khachanov wins Zhuhai Open, Zverev beats Safiullin to claim Chengdu title

Khachanov has won his first title in five years

It's a day of beginnings and endings in China as tournaments in Chengdu and Zhuhai come to an end and one in Ningbo gets underway, with all three featuring big names.

16:57 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has claimed the Chengdu title, beating Roman Safiullin (26) in the tightest of finals, winning 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

Zverev vs Safiullin highlights Flashscore

Zverev interview Flashscore

15:26 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) is the Zhuhai Open champion! The world number 15 clinched the title after beating Yoshihito Nishioka (27) 7-6, 6-1. It is the Russian's fifth title and his first since 2018. A huge moment for him.

Khachanov vs Nishioka highlights Flashscore

Khachanov interview Flashscore

14:08 CET - Both of our finals today have just begun! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from Chengdu and Zhuhai.

12:54 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) lost her first set against Marta Kostyuk (21) but came back to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in Tokyo.

Kasatkina - Kostyuk highlights Flashscore

Kasatkina post-match interview Flashscore

10:31 CET - Veronika Kudermetova (26) is the first seed to advance in Tokyo, with the Russian beating Harriet Dart (27) 6-3, 7-6.

Dart vs Kudermetova highlights Flashscore

Kudermetova interview Flashscore

09:46 CET - At 13:30 CET, Alexander Zverev (26) will play Roman Safiullin (26) in the Chengdu final, while Karen Khachanov (27) and Yoshihito Nishioka (27) will battle it out for the Zhuhai title.

09:38 CET - Opening round action is already underway at the WTA tournaments in Ningbo and Tokyo, with Ons Jabeur (29) soon in action at the former.

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will feature two ATP finals and the beginning of two WTA tournaments.