Tennis Tracker: Muchova and Rublev on wrong end of upsets, Ruud through in Hamburg

Muchova is the second seed in Warsaw
Muchova is the second seed in Warsaw
Reuters
Casper Ruud (24) and Andrey Rublev (25) will be playing for a place in the Hamburg quarter-finals today, while second seed Karolina Muchova (26) will be looking to do so in Warsaw. You can keep up with how they all get on right here.

19:24 CET - There's been a big upset in Hamburg, with second seed Andrey Rublev (25) losing 6-2, 6-2 to Daniel Altmaier (24).

Altmaier vs Rublev highlights
Flashscore
Altmaier interview
Flashscore

19:19 CET - World number Iga Swiatek (22) has claimed victory on home turf, winning 6-2, 6-2 against Claire Liu (23).

Swiatek vs Liu highlights
Flashscore

18:30 CET - Dominic Thiem's (29) struggles continue, with the former world number three losing 6-3, 7-5 to top seed Jiri Lehecka (21) in Croatia.

Lehecka vs Thiem highlights
Flashscore
Lehecka interview
Flashscore

17:50 CET - Casper Ruud (24) is through in Hamburg having come from behind to beat Cristian Garin (27) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Ruud vs Garin highlights
Flashscore
Ruud interview
Flashscore

15:51 CET - Karolina Muchova (26) has been dumped out of Warsaw, losing to world No.174 Rebecca Sramkova (26) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in just under three hours.

Muchova - Sramkova highlights
Flashscore
Sramkova interview
Flashscore

15:47 CET - Over on the men's side in Hamburg, Arthur Fils (19) defeated Dusan Lajovic (33) 7-5, 7-5, while Lorenzo Musetti (21) overcame Jozef Kovalik (30) from a set down, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. 

15:00 CET - More results from Warsaw where Czech rising star Linda Noskova (18) has progressed to the quarterfinals after beating Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova (25) 6-3, 6-3.

13:33 CET - Let's round up some early results for you. In Warsaw, Heather Watson (31) battled past Yuliya Hatouka (23) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, while fellow Brit Jodie Burrage (24) was defeated 6-4, 6-1 by Lucrezia Stefanini (25).

In Hamburg, Jule Niemeier (23) was shocked by Daria Saville (29) 6-3, 6-2, and over in Lausanne, Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) fell at the hands of Tamara Zidansek (25) 6-3, 7-5.

Sorribes Tormo vs Zidansek highlights
Flashscore

08:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. With a number of top players taking to court, we'll be bringing you updates on all the action in Hamburg, Warsaw, Atlanta, Lausanne and Umag.

