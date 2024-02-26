Tennis Tracker: Murray downs Shapovalov in Dubai, Rublev and Hurkacz battle through

It's the start of a new week, which means it's the start of new tournaments in the world of tennis, with action getting underway today in Dubai, Austin and San Diego.

23:20 CET - Katie Boulter (27) made a superb start to her campaign in San Diego, soaring past Lesia Tsurenko (34) 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour.

21:25 CET - The San Diego Open is set to get underway very soon, with Katie Boulter (27) facing Lesia Tsurenko (34) in the opening match of the tournament.

21:21 CET - Big servers Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Jan-Lennard Struff (33) have been involved in a marathon contest in Dubai, with the former coming out on top following three tiebreaks, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 7-6(6).

18:33 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) has added French former world number six Gilles Simon to his team, to collaborate with his long-time coach Gilles Cervara.

18:18 CET - Second seed Andrey Rublev (26) is through in Dubai, but things weren't as easy as he would have liked. The Russian came back from a set down to beat Zhizhen Zhang (27) 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.

16:25 CET - What a win for Andy Murray (36)! The Scot has come from behind to beat Denis Shapovalov (24) 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in Dubai.

Given what a difficult start to the season it has been for him, that win will mean a huge amount.

13:53 CET - The second match in Dubai has produced an upset, with sixth seed Adrian Mannarino (35) losing 7-6, 7-5 to the unseeded Botic van de Zandschulp (28).

Andy Murray (36) is now in the first set of his match with Denis Shapovalov (24).

12:30 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) has advanced in Dubai with a comfortable 6-0, 6-2 win against Pavel Kotov (25).

11:10 CET - Today's action has just gotten underway with Sebastian Korda (23) facing Pavel Kotov (25) in the opening match of the 2024 ATP Dubai Championships.

Andy Murray (36), Andrey Rublev (26) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) will all be in action there later on.

09:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!