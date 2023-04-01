Tennis Tracker: Murray dumped out in Montpellier, Trevisan and Paolini leave Linz early

The Australian Open may be over, but the tennis season has only just begun, and Andy Murray (36) is one of many big names taking to the court today.

00:27 CET - In the last match of the day in Montpellier, Pedro Martinez (26) has beaten fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar (26) 6-4, 7-6(3) to progress to the second round.

Key match stats Flashscore

21:50 CET - Fifth seed Andy Murray (36) has been dumped out of the ATP event in Montpellier, losing 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 to Frenchman Benoit Paire (34) in the first round.

20:30 CET - There were two matches to kick off the WTA tournament in Linz, Austria today with a pair of Italians losing. First up Martin Trevisan (30) lost 6-4, 6-0 to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32).

Later on, sixth seed Jasmine Paolini (28) was ousted by Katie Boulter (27), losing 6-2, 6-2. Tune in to the Tracker tomorrow for more from Linz.

17:26 CET - Jannik Sinner's (22) journey to the Australian Open title this month featured payback over Novak Djokovic and parallels with Roger Federer - click here to read about his triumph.

15:43 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has stepped up her comeback from injury with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lanlan Tararudee (19) in Thailand. She remains a long way from her best, but a win's a win.

The match stats Flashscore

13:20 CET - At the first Grand Slam of the season, one woman was a long way ahead of the rest as Aryna Sabalenka (25) became the first player in 11 years to defend her Australian Open title, and did so in style.

Read all about her journey to glory in Melbourne here

13:13 CET - There's been an upset in Thailand, with top seed Magda Linette (31) losing 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to world number 108 Diana Shnaider (19).

10:50 CET - Thanks to Jannik Sinner's (22) triumph in Melbourne yesterday, two of the last three men's Grand Slam have been won by the newest generation of starts, and the Italian says that their emergence is just what the sport needs.

"I think the next generation is something that this sport needs and it's also a little bit of a game-changer," he said.

Read more here

10:36 CET - Three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Ajla Tomljanovic (30) has fallen at the first hurdle in Thailand, losing 6-3, 6-0 to Dalma Galfi (25).

Check out all of the tournament results here

09:57 CET - Today's action is taking place in Thailand, Austria and France. The Thailand Open is already well underway for the day, while things will get started later on in Linz and Montpellier, with Andy Murray (36) facing Benoit Paire (34) at the latter tournament tonight.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker! We'll keep you up to date with all of the day's action as well as all the news coming from Melbourne in the aftermath of the Australian Open.