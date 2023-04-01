Tennis Tracker: Murray dumped out in Montpellier, Trevisan and Paolini leave Linz early

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Murray dumped out in Montpellier, Trevisan and Paolini leave Linz early
Tennis Tracker: Murray dumped out in Montpellier, Trevisan and Paolini leave Linz early
Andy Murray was back in action today
Andy Murray was back in action today
AFP
The Australian Open may be over, but the tennis season has only just begun, and Andy Murray (36) is one of many big names taking to the court today.

00:27 CET - In the last match of the day in Montpellier, Pedro Martinez (26) has beaten fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar (26) 6-4, 7-6(3) to progress to the second round.

Key match stats
Flashscore

21:50 CET - Fifth seed Andy Murray (36) has been dumped out of the ATP event in Montpellier, losing 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 to Frenchman Benoit Paire (34) in the first round.

20:30 CET - There were two matches to kick off the WTA tournament in Linz, Austria today with a pair of Italians losing. First up Martin Trevisan (30) lost 6-4, 6-0 to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32).

Later on, sixth seed Jasmine Paolini (28) was ousted by Katie Boulter (27), losing 6-2, 6-2. Tune in to the Tracker tomorrow for more from Linz.

17:26 CET - Jannik Sinner's (22) journey to the Australian Open title this month featured payback over Novak Djokovic and parallels with Roger Federer - click here to read about his triumph. 

15:43 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has stepped up her comeback from injury with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lanlan Tararudee (19) in Thailand. She remains a long way from her best, but a win's a win. 

The match stats
Flashscore

13:20 CET - At the first Grand Slam of the season, one woman was a long way ahead of the rest as Aryna Sabalenka (25) became the first player in 11 years to defend her Australian Open title, and did so in style. 

Read all about her journey to glory in Melbourne here

13:13 CET - There's been an upset in Thailand, with top seed Magda Linette (31) losing 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to world number 108 Diana Shnaider (19).

10:50 CET - Thanks to Jannik Sinner's (22) triumph in Melbourne yesterday, two of the last three men's Grand Slam have been won by the newest generation of starts, and the Italian says that their emergence is just what the sport needs. 

"I think the next generation is something that this sport needs and it's also a little bit of a game-changer," he said.

Read more here 

10:36 CET - Three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Ajla Tomljanovic (30) has fallen at the first hurdle in Thailand, losing 6-3, 6-0 to Dalma Galfi (25).

Check out all of the tournament results here 

09:57 CET - Today's action is taking place in Thailand, Austria and France. The Thailand Open is already well underway for the day, while things will get started later on in Linz and Montpellier, with Andy Murray (36) facing Benoit Paire (34) at the latter tournament tonight. 

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker! We'll keep you up to date with all of the day's action as well as all the news coming from Melbourne in the aftermath of the Australian Open.

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
How Sinner became a Grand Slam winner: Payback over Djokovic and parallels with Federer
Pope Francis congratulates Italy's Sinner on Australian Open victory
How Sabalenka conquered Melbourne: A crying opponent, a perfect record and a goal achieved
Sinner won't settle after Australian Open triumph, says his coach
WTA facing pushback for considering moving end-of-year Finals to Saudi Arabia
Emergence of the next generation is the 'game-changer' that tennis needs, says Sinner
Unflappable Jannik Sinner becomes a Grand Slam winner after thriving under pressure
Daniil Medvedev philosophical about another Grand Slam final loss
Jannik Sinner launches stunning comeback to pip Daniil Medvedev and win Australian Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Deadline Day looms as PSG chase Guimaraes, Soyuncu seals Fener move
D.R. Congo dump Egypt out of AFCON after dramatic penalty shootout
Head coach Amir Abdou’s Midas touch takes Mauritania on history-making run
OPINION: Why selling Rashford should be easy for Ratcliffe & Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings