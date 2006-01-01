Tennis Tracker: Nadal and Alcaraz progress in Paris, Swiatek and Murray march on

Nadal and Alcaraz won their second round match on Tuesday

Their hopes of winning a singles medal may be over, but Andy Murray (37) and Rafael Nadal (38) will today both fight to stay alive in the doubles. On the women's side meanwhile, top seeds Iga Swiatek (23) and Coco Gauff (20) are both in action.

22:40 CET - In the last singles match of the day at Roland Garros, fourth seed Daniil Mevedved (28), competing as a neutral athlete, has eased past Sebastian Ofner (28) of Austria 6-2, 6-2 to fill the last berth in the third round.

22:36 CET - With the Olympics going on, it's easy to forget that the Washington Open is taking place in DC. Fourth-seeded American Sebastian Korda (24) has just beaten Cristian Garin (28) 6-3, 6-2 to progress to the third round.

22:31 CET - British legend Andy Murray (37) and his doubles partner Daniel Evans (34) are through to the quarter-finals at the Olympics after beating Belgium's Sander Gille (33) and Joran Vliegen (31) 6-3, 6-7, 11-9. The Olympic dream lives on for Murray at his farewell event!

21:25 CET - Top seed Iga Swiatek (23) of Poland has claimed the last quarter-final berth in the women's singles at the Olympics after beating Wang Xiyu (23) of China 6-3, 6-4.

20:14 CET - Over to you Andy Murray (37)! You can follow Murray and Daniel Evans (34) against Belgian pair Sander Gille (33) and Joran Vliegen (31) live here. The match is set to start in around 15 minutes.

20:01 CET - Nadalcaraz marches on! Rafael Nadal (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) have moved into the next round of the men's doubles at the Olympics with a narrow win over Tallon Griekspoor (28) and Wesley Koolhof (35), winning the deciding tiebreak 10-2 after splitting the first two sets 6-4, 6-7.

18:38 CET - Rafael Nadal (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are a set up in their doubles clash with Tallon Griekspoor (28) and Wesley Koolhof (35), winning it 6-4.

18:23 CET - Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28) has come out on top in a titanic battle with Elina Svitolina (29), prevailing 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 in just under three hours. That's some achievement in this heat.

17:15 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28), the runner-up at the last two grand slams, has lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) in Paris.

16:37 CET - Three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka (39) has lost his last chance to win an Olympic singles gold, losing 6-4, 7-5 to Australia's Alexei Popyrin (24).

Ninth seed Tommy Paul (27) of the USA has marched on, winning 6-3, 6-1 against Czech player Jakub Mensik (18).

16:13 CET - Reigning Olympic champion Alexander Zverev (27) remains in with a chance of defending his title thanks to a 6-3, 7-5 win over Tomas Machac (23) of the Czech Republic.

15:35 CET - Sixth seed Qinwen Zheng (21), of China, has survived by the skin of her teeth in Paris, saving a match point in the second set on her way to a 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 victory over the USA's Emma Navarro (23).

14:29 CET - American duo Taylor Fritz (26) and Danielle Collins (30) have both won their singles clashes, moving into the last 16 and quarter-finals of the Olympics respectively.

14:18 CET - Coco Gauff (21) is out of the Olympics! The American was defeated in straight sets by the supreme and in-form Donna Vekic (28) 6-7(6), 2-6. Gauff will now have to focus on the doubles if she wants a medal. Vekic on the other hand, is playing some of her best tennis at the moment, and simply outclassed her opponent today.

13:39 CET - In her final tennis tournament before retirement, Angelique Kerber (36) is showing just why she is a three-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic silver medalist, reaching the quarter-finals after beating Leylah Fernandez (21) 6-4, 6-3 in impressive fashion.

11:50 CET - There is plenty to look forward to today at Roland Garros today with the highlights coming in the men's doubles with both Andy Murray (37) and Rafael Nadal (38) in action.

Spain's Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz (21) play their second-round match at 15:00 CET against Tallon Griekspoor (28) and Wesley Koolhof (35) of the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Britons Murray and Daniel Evans (34) face Belgium's Sander Gille (33) and Joran Vliegen (31) at 16:30 CET.

In the women's singles, the third round gets going today with top seed Iga Swiatek (23) closing out the action in the evening.

The men's singles will get underway in just a few minutes with Talyor Fritz (26) of the USA taking on Britain's Jack Draper (22) at midday.

08:51 CET - Before we turn our attention to the Paris Olympics, we have some news from the Washington Open to bring you, with Emma Raducanu (21) beating Elise Mertens (28) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the early hours of the morning.

