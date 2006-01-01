Tennis Tracker: Nadal and Krejcikova in early action, Sakkari eases through

After a rain-disrupted start to the tennis schedule in Paris, we've got a jam-packed day of Olympic action ahead, with Rafael Nadal (38), Coco Gauff (20) and Alexander Zverev (27) all taking to the court. There is also an ATP final in Atlanta to look forward to a little later on.

14:33 CET - An all-South American duel has come to an end at Roland Garros where Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) has seen off Brazilian Thomas Seyboth Wild (24) 7-6, 6-2.

Elsewhere, Danielle Collins (30) is through in the women's singles after her opponent Laura Siegemund (36) was forced to retire while trailing 3-6, 0-2.

14:03 CET - In-form duo Diana Shnaider (20) and Donna Vekic (28) are through to the second round after straight-set victories.

13:42 CET - Canadian Bianca Andreescu (24) has impressively swept aside Clara Tauson (21) 6-2, 6-3, while Chinese duo Xinyu Wang (22) and Xiyu Wang (23) have also booked their spots in the next round.

13:15 CET - Greece's Maria Sakkari (29) and Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle (24) are the first women through today, easing past Danka Kovinic (29) and Tatjana Maria (36) respectively.

Meanwhile, in the men's event, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) is safely into the next round after a convincing 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Marcos Giron (31).

13:00 CET - Play is well underway in the French capital, with as many as 56 singles matches to look forward to today!

You can check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:26 CET - There's been some disappointing news this morning in Paris, as world number six Alex de Minaur (25) has been forced to withdraw from the men's singles due to a hip injury. The Australian will still play alongside Alexei Popyrin (24) in the doubles event.

09:21 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play, there was a big match overnight in Atlanta, with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka (28) sealing his place in the final after a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Arthur Rinderknech (29).

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!