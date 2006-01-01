Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Nadal and Krejcikova in early action, Sakkari eases through

Tennis Tracker: Nadal and Krejcikova in early action, Sakkari eases through

Nadal starts his Olympic singles campaign today
Nadal starts his Olympic singles campaign todayAFP, Flashscore
After a rain-disrupted start to the tennis schedule in Paris, we've got a jam-packed day of Olympic action ahead, with Rafael Nadal (38), Coco Gauff (20) and Alexander Zverev (27) all taking to the court. There is also an ATP final in Atlanta to look forward to a little later on.

14:33 CET - An all-South American duel has come to an end at Roland Garros where Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) has seen off Brazilian Thomas Seyboth Wild (24) 7-6, 6-2.

Elsewhere, Danielle Collins (30) is through in the women's singles after her opponent Laura Siegemund (36) was forced to retire while trailing 3-6, 0-2.

14:03 CET - In-form duo Diana Shnaider (20) and Donna Vekic (28) are through to the second round after straight-set victories.

13:42 CET - Canadian Bianca Andreescu (24) has impressively swept aside Clara Tauson (21) 6-2, 6-3, while Chinese duo Xinyu Wang (22) and Xiyu Wang (23) have also booked their spots in the next round.

13:15 CET - Greece's Maria Sakkari (29) and Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle (24) are the first women through today, easing past Danka Kovinic (29) and Tatjana Maria (36) respectively.

Meanwhile, in the men's event, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) is safely into the next round after a convincing 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Marcos Giron (31).

13:00 CET - Play is well underway in the French capital, with as many as 56 singles matches to look forward to today!

You can check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:26 CET - There's been some disappointing news this morning in Paris, as world number six Alex de Minaur (25) has been forced to withdraw from the men's singles due to a hip injury. The Australian will still play alongside Alexei Popyrin (24) in the doubles event.

09:21 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play, there was a big match overnight in Atlanta, with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka (28) sealing his place in the final after a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Arthur Rinderknech (29).

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Nadal and Alcaraz make victorious start, Cerundolo wins Umag title
Tennis Tracker: Musetti into Umag decider, Andreeva wins first WTA title ahead of Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Rublev advance to semi-finals, Rybakina out of Olympics
Show more
Tennis
Nadal 'ready to play' Olympic singles with Djokovic in sight
Australia's Alex de Minaur withdraws from men's singles event in Paris
Updated
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon
Paris Olympics roundup: Titmus and Dupont shine while tennis takes centre stage
Olympic tennis roundup: 'Nadalcaraz' dream team take Roland Garros by storm
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz roar to opening Olympics doubles victory
Updated
'Not a good image', says Novak Djokovic after Olympic rout of unranked player
Berrettini wins in Kitzbuhel for second successive title at expense of Gaston
Novak Djokovic sweeps into Olympics second round and potential Rafael Nadal clash
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: France men edge past Guinea in football, Nadal and Alcaraz win
'Not a good image', says Novak Djokovic after Olympic rout of unranked player
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, United eyeing Bayern defensive duo
The complete programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings