Tennis Tracker: Nadal and Alcaraz make victorious start, Cerundolo wins Umag title

The tennis events at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games get underway today, with several high-profile matches in both the singles and doubles to look forward to. What's more, there are also finals in Kitzbuhel and Umag to be played.

23:13 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (25) clinched the Umag title after winning a blockbuster three-hour contest against Lorenzo Musetti (22), 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(5). Incredibly, Musetti will now travel to Paris to participate in the Olympics tomorrow.

22:42 CET - Angelique Kerber's (36) singles career isn't over quite yet, with the German sealing a magnificent 7-5, 6-3 win over Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Olympics.

21:31 CET - French Open doubles champion Coco Gauff (20) and partner Jessica Pegula (30) moved through to the second round of the Olympic doubles with a simple win.

20:56 CET - The dream duo of Rafael Nadal (38) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) have made a fantastic start to their Olympic campaign, beating Argentines Andres Molteni (36) and Maximo Gonzalez (41) 7-6(4), 6-4.

20:04 CET - Men's world number four Daniil Medvedev (28) has booked his spot in the next round at the Olympics, easing past Rinky Hijikata (23) 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour.

19:03 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are heading out onto the court to play doubles together for Spain, in what is one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the entire Olympics. The crowd is electric as the greatest clay-courter and 14-time French Open champion partners the heir to his throne and reigning champion Alcaraz.

You can follow the dream team in action here.

18:30 CET - Home favourite Caroline Garcia (30) has crashed out in the first round of the Olympics after losing 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 to Jaqueline Cristian (26).

16:48 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) was in fine form for the USA at the Olympics, defeating Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik (27) 6-4, 6-4 to move into the second round.

15:22 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has made light work of his first round opponent at the Olympics, dropping just one game as he cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Australian Matthew Ebden (36).

The man who beat Djokovic in the Wimbledon final earlier this month, Carlos Alcaraz (21), has also booked his place in the second round with a convincing 6-3, 6-1 win over Hady Habib (25).

14:45 CET - The in-form Matteo Berrettini (28) has won his second consecutive title after a convincing 7-5, 6-3 triumph over Hugo Gaston (23) in the Kitzbuhel final. The Italian is now on a 10-match winning streak, all without dropping a set in the process.

14:00 CET - World No.1 and four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek (23) was given a bit of a fright in Paris, but in the end, the Pole beat Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu (33) 6-2, 7-5.

13:57 CET - Italian Jasmine Paolini (28) is the first winner at this year's Olympics, moving through to the second round after battling from a double break down in the first set to beat Romania's Ana Bogdan (31) 7-5, 6-3.

12:38 CET - With rain falling in the French capital, start of play on the outside courts at Roland-Garros has been delayed.

09:45 CET - What a day we've got ahead of us! Iga Swiatek (23), Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic (37) all get their Olympic campaigns underway in the singles this afternoon, while Rafael Nadal (38) and compatriot Alcaraz take to the court in their eagerly anticipated doubles opener later tonight.

Check out the full men's singles schedule here and the women's singles schedule here.

On top of all that, we've also got the finals in Kitzbuhel and Umag to look forward to, with Matteo Berrettini (28) and Lorenzo Musetti (22) involved.

08:38 CET - Before we look ahead to today's jam-packed schedule, there are a few results to bring you overnight from Atlanta. Third seed Frances Tiafoe (26) was dumped out, falling 7-6(2), 6-2 to Yoshihito Nishioka (28), while Juncheng Shang (19) and Arthur Rinderknech (29) booked their spots in the final four.

08:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!