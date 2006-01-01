Tennis Tracker: Nadal makes winning return but veteran Wawrinka knocked out

Tennis Tracker: Nadal makes winning return but veteran Wawrinka knocked out

Nadal is playing both singles and doubles in Sweden
Nadal is playing both singles and doubles in SwedenAFP, Flashscore
With Wimbledon now behind us, preparations for the Olympics are ramping up with a number of top players restarting their clay-court seasons ahead of their return to Roland Garros.

23:52 CET - It's some real late night tennis in Sicily, where top seed Qinwen Zheng (21) has progressed with a straight-set win over Sara Errani (37) 6-3, 6-2.

22:04 CET - Over to some night tennis in Palermo, where fourth seed Diane Parry (21) is through after a comeback 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 over Olivia Gadecki (22).

21:05 CET - Over in the United States, we have a grass-court competition into its second day and there have been mixed results for the seeded players with eighth seed Rinky Hijikata (23) crashing out, but it was a better contest for Arthur Rinderknech (28), who did advance.

20:28 CET - Stan Wawrinka (39) has been knocked out at the first hurdle in a home tournament for him in Gstaad by Slovakia's Lukas Klein (26) 7-6, 2-6, 7-5.

20:00 CET - Holger Rune (21), the second seed in Hamburg, has moved into the next round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over the always dangerous Fabian Marozsan (24).

17:56 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) has returned to singles action in style, beating Leo Borg (21) - son of the legendary Bjorn Borg - 6-3, 6-4 in just 86 minutes in Bastad. An encouraging display for the Spaniard. 

16:42 CET - After some encouraging signs at Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini (28) has continued his comeback with a 6-4, 7-6 win over Pedro Cachin (29) at the Swiss Open.

15:40 CET - Seventh seed Moyuka Uchijima (22) has been forced to retire while trailing 6-1, 1-0 to Ella Seidel (19) in Budapest.

14:55 CET - In Hamburg, Arthur Fils (20) battled from a set down to defeat Jaume Munar (27) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1

Over in Budapest, Diana Shnaider (20) and Bernarda Pera (29) both claimed victories, while Hamad Medjedovic (20) won in Gstaad.

12:52 CET - Qualifier Quentin Halys (27) has seen off fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet (38) 7-6, 7-6 to make his way through in Gstaad.

12:23 CET - Clay competition continues around Europe with just nine days to go until the Olympic Games, giving those players taking part a way to prepare after the grass-court swing.

For Nadia Podoroska (27), that preparation has gone badly, after she was beaten by Eva Lys (22) 6-3, 6-0

09:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

