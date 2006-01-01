Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Netherlands into Davis Cup quarter-finals, Kartal wins first title

Sonay Kartal won the Monastir title on Saturday
Sonay Kartal won the Monastir title on SaturdayProfimedia / Flashscore
It's the final day of the current round of Davis Cup matches, and it will see Novak Djokovic (37) take to the court in the second tier while those in the World Group look to secure a quarter-final spot for their nations.

23:10 CET - That is where we leave you but be sure to keep up to date with the overnight action as the WTA Guadalajara final takes place between Magdalena Frech (26) and Olivia Gadecki (22).

Check out our preview for that final here.

23:05 CET - The Netherlands have secured their place at Malaga and the quarter-finals with a vital doubles victory over Italy to win the tie. The Dutch pair of Wesley Koolhof (35) and Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) edged out a tense match 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 against Italy's Simone Bolell (38) and Andrea Vavassori (29).

20:12 CET - Italy's Flavio Cobolli (22) has beaten Tallon Griekspoor (28) 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 to give his country an unassailable lead over the Netherlands in their tie. The Dutch will be looking to at least win the doubles rubber to seal progression.

19:14 CET - Briton Sonay Kartal (22) has beaten Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova (27) 6-3, 7-5 to win the Monastir final and her maiden WTA Tour title!

18:28 CET - Spain have sealed top spot in Group B by winning the deciding doubles clash with Australia 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. The Aussies go through in second. 

In group D meanwhile, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) has won 7-6, 7-5 against Great Britain's Jack Draper (22). 

17:40 CET - Matteo Berrettini (28) is delivering for Italy this week. He's just claimed his third win in a row, beating the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp (28) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to seal top spot in Group A for his nation.

17:13 CET - With Serbia already having the tie wrapped up, Novak Djokovic (37) - who was initially scheduled to face Aristotelis Thanos (23) - was relieved of singles duty by his nation.

Going by his opponent's name, he's dodged a bullet there, just ask the Avengers...

15:50 CET - Australia have bounced back in the battle for top spot in Group B, levelling the tie with Spain courtesy of Alexei Popyrin (25), who has beaten Pedro Martinez (27) 6-4, 6-4.

15:41 CET - Canada have beaten Great Britain to a place in the quarter-finals thanks to a 6-0, 7-5 win for Denis Shapovalov (25) over Dan Evans (34).

15:33 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) and Serbia have secured victory in their tie with Greece, with the veteran and Hamad Medjedovic (21) winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Aristotelis Thanos (23) and Petros Tsitsipas (24).

Djokovic and Thanos (no, not that one) will now face off in a dead-rubber singles clash. 

14:15 CET - The first rubber of the clash between Davis Cup Group B table-toppers Spain and Australia has gone the way of the Spanish with Pablo Carreno-Busta (33) beating Jordan Thompson (30) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6.

13:00 CET - The first Davis Cup tie of the day has been won by Chile, who have beaten Slovakia in a doubles decider. However, neither will advance to the quarter-finals.

08:32 CET - Before we turn our attention to today's Davis Cup action, we have a few overnight results to bring you from Mexico.

In the Guadalajara semi-finals, Olivia Gadecki (22) beat Camila Osorio (22) 6-2, 6-3 and Magdalena Frech (26) won 7-6, 7-5 against Caroline Garcia (30). 

08:02 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

