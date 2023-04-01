Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko into Linz final, Rune retires in Montpellier

Holger Rune is out of Linz after retiring from his semi-final early

After a disappointing Australian Open for many of the world's top players, they'll be desperate to get back on track with a win today as action continues in Linz, Montpellier and Hua Hin.

22:15 CET - There are three finals on the agenda for Sunday, here’s what you can look forward to.

First up, Diana Shnaider (19) and Lin Zhu (30) face off for the title in Hua Hin, Thailand at 10:30 CET.

Then, Jelena Ostapenko (26) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) go head-to-head for the crown in Linz, Austria at 14:00 CET.

Lastly, Borna Coric (27) and Alexander Bublik (26) will meet in Montpellier to fight for honours in the South of France at 15:00 CET.

19:30 CET - Top seed Holger Rune (20) has retired from his semi-final with Borna Coric (27) in Montpellier with the Croatian leading 6-3, 4-1.

Coric will face Alexander Bublik (26) in the final tomorrow.

18:51 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) has beaten Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33) 6-2, 6-3 in Linz to move into the decider tomorrow against Ekaterina Alexandrova (29).

18:19 CET - Alexander Bublik (26) came from a set down to defeat tour rival Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to book a final spot in Montpellier.

18:23 CET - On the WTA tour, Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) has edged out a hard-fought semi-final against Donna Vekic (34) to reach the final in Linz despite being 5-1 down in the deciding set. It finished 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6).

14:43 CET - The second semi-final in Thailand has been decided and Lin Zhu (30) has won 6-3, 6-2 against Yafan Wang (29) setting up a Zhu against Shnaider final.

13:00 CET - There won't be an all Chinese final in Thailand as Diana Shnaider (19) has beaten Xinyu Wang (22) in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to progress to tomorrow's final.

11:00 CET - Welcome back! We are reaching the business end of tournaments in Thailand, Austria and France with semi-final action to look forward to today!

The first match comes from Thailand as Diana Shnaider (19) faces Xinyu Wang (22) for a place in the final, which starts at 11:05 CET.

That is followed by an all-Chinese affair as Yafan Wang (29) takes on Lin Zhu for the other final spot.

Next up at 13:00 CET our attention moves to Linz as Donna Vekic (27) of Croatia faces world number 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) for a place in the final.

This is followed by the tournament's highest seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) who takes on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33) for the other final spot.

Finally, starting from 15:00 CET Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) plays Alexander Bublik (26) and later Holger Rune (20) faces Borna Coric (27) in Montpellier semi-final action.