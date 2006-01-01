Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Paul knocked out of Cincinnati Open, Pliskova & Tiafoe advance

Frances Tiafoe advanced to the second round in Cincinnati on Tuesday
It's a big day in the run-up to the US Open with the Cincinnati Open, one of the nation's and the sport's biggest hard-court tournaments, getting underway.

22:58 CET - And just now, Daria Kasatkina (27) won an all-Russian affair 6-4, 6-2 against Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) to get her week off to the perfect start.

22:10 CET - Whilst on the women's side, Marta Kostyuk (22) won a toughly fought encounter 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 against Elise Mertens (28).

22:05 CET - Despite on paper looking like quite a close match, Jiri Lehecka (22) has downed Argentine Mariano Navone (23) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 to progress on the men's side in Cincinnati.

20:40 CET - Home hope Frances Tiafoe (26) has beaten Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) 6-3, 7-6 to progress to the second round on the men's side in Cincinnati.

19:50 CET - On the men’s side in Cincinnati, Sebastian Baez (23) has edged Marcos Giron (31) 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 to progress to the second round. Joining him is Luciano Darderi (22), who defeated Alejandro Tabilo (27) 6-3, 7-6. Zhang Zhizhen (27) also advanced.

On the women’s side, Varvara Gracheva (24) downed Ajla Tomljanovic (31) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 to set up a second-round meeting with top seed Iga Swiatek (23).

18:58 CET - The first match of the day on the women's side of the draw has been won by Karolina Pliskova (32), who has beaten Viktoriya Tomova (29) 7-6, 7-6.

12:00 CET - As mentioned, it's Cincinnati Open time! The day's action will get underway at 17:00 CET on both the men's and women's sides but we did have a couple of fixtures overnight to get started. Most notably, 10th seed Tommy Paul (27) was knocked out by Flavio Cobolli (22) while Karen Khachanov (28) also progressed.

To get you excited, let's take a moment to remember last year's men's final between Novak Djokovic (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (21), Djokovic edged it and it was truly one of the matches of the year in 2023!

Check out this year's men's draw here and women's draw here.

09:00 CET - The Cincinnati Open is here, but before we turn our attention to that, we have overnight news from Canada to bring you. 

The biggest story is that, in one of the biggest shocks of the season, the men's Canadian Open title was won by the unseeded Alexei Popyrin (25), who claimed a 6-2, 6-4 win over fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev (26) in Montreal.

There was no such surprise on the women's side of the draw, with world number six Jessica Pegula (30) beating Amanda Anisimova (22) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 to claim the title in Toronto. 

Read more about Popyrin's win here

08:48 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of the Cincinnati Open!

