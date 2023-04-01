Tennis Tracker: Pegula wins Korean Open, Hurkacz beats Rublev in Shanghai final

Tennis Tracker: Pegula wins Korean Open, Hurkacz beats Rublev in Shanghai final
Jessica Pegula defeated Yuan Yue to win the Korean Open
Reuters
It's the final day of four tournaments in Asia with some big names on both the men's and women's sides seeking to add another title to their collection.

13:55 CET - In the last of four finals today, Qinwen Zheng (21) is taking on Barbora Krejcikova (27) in Zhengzhou. 

You can follow that match here.

13:13 CET - Leylah Fernandez (21) has won the Hong Kong Open, coming from behind to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 against Katerina Siniakova (27).

Fernandez - Siniakova highlights
Flashscore

12:55 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) has just claimed one of the biggest wins of his career, beating Andrey Rublev (25) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 to win the Shanghai Masters. 

The Russian had a championship point in the final-set tiebreak on his own serve, but couldn't convert it, allowing the Polish player to claim the second Masters 1000 title of his career. 

Rublev vs Hurkacz highlights
Flashscore

11:50 CET - There are two finals underway at the moment. Over in Shanghai, Andrey Rublev (25) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) are heading to a third set - follow that match here.

While in Hong Kong, Leylah Fernandez (21) and Katerina Siniakova (27) are battling it out for the title.

09:35 CET - In the first final of the day, Jessica Pegula (29) has beaten Yuan Yue (25) to win the Korean Open, prevailing 6-2, 6-3.

Pegula vs Yuan highlights
Flashscore

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of what promises to be a thrilling day of tennis, with four titles up for grabs in Asia. 

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
