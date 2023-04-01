Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Hurkacz win Shanghai semis, Pegula through to Seoul final

Rublev is one win away from the Shanghai title

It's semi-final day throughout Asia with the final four facing off in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Zhengzhou. We'll keep you updated on all of the clashes here.

17:21 CET - In Seoul, Jessica Pegula (29) will be the big favourite to lift the title, with the American going up against Yuan Yue (25).

She's not the only North American in a final, with Canada's Leylah Fernandez (21) playing Katerina Sinakova (27) in Hong Kong, searching for the third title of her career. Siniakova is looking for her fifth.

17:12 CET - Elsewhere in China, Barbora Krejcikova (27) will face home hero Zheng Qinwen (21) with the Zhengzhou Open title at stake.

17:05 CET - Today's action is now over, with all of tomorrow's finalists confirmed. Of the four matches, the standout clash has to be the Shanghai Masters final between Andrey Rublev (25) and Hubert Hurkacz (26).

The last four clashes Flashscore

16:05 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) is a Shanghai Masters finalist. After a mammoth 78-minute opening set, he took control in the second to beat Grigor Dimitrov (32) 7-6, 6-3.

Rublev vs Dimitrov highlights Flashscore

15:45 CET - In the second Zhengzhou semi-final, Barbora Krejcikova (27) has won 6-3, 6-0 against Daria Kasatkina (26).

Krejcikova vs Kasatkina highlights Flashscore

Krejcikova interview Flashscore

13:57 CET - The first semi in Zhengzhou has gone the way of home favourite Zheng Qinwen (21), who has won 6-2, 6-3 against Jasmine Paolini (27).

Zheng - Paolini highlights Flashscore

12:30 CET - Earlier in Hong Kong, Katerina Siniakova (27) defeated sixth seed Martina Trevisan (29) in the second semi-final. The match finished 6-4, 6-2.

The Czech will play Leylah Fernandez (21) in the final tomorrow.

12:20 CET - Over in Seoul, Jessica Pegula (29) defeated Yanina Wickmayer (33) 6-4, 6-3 to progress to the final.

Pegula will play Yuan Yue (25) in the title decider tomorrow.

Pegula - Wickmayer highlights Flashscore

Pegula's post-match comments Flashscore

12:14 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) has booked his spot in the Shanghai decider after breezing past Sebastian Korda (23) 6-3, 6-4.

Hurkacz will face the winner of Andrey Rublev (25) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) in the final.

Hurkacz - Korda highlights Flashscore

Hurkacz's post-match comments Flashscore

11:03 CET - Yuan Yue (25) has made it into the final in Seoul with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over Emina Bektas (30).

09:55 CET - Perhaps the standout match of the day is the clash between Andrey Rublev (25) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) taking place in Shanghai later.

Dimitrov vs Rublev H2H Flashscore

09:50 CET - The first semi-final of the day has gone the way of Leylah Fernandez (21), who has won 6-2, 7-5 against Anna Blinkova (25) in Hong Kong.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see players battle it out to reach finals throughout Asia.