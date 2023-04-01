Tennis Tracker: Rublev reaches quarter-finals in Vienna, Rune defeates Baez

Rublev faced Arnaldi in Vienna
Reuters
It’s another day full of tennis action here! Today we will be covering the results and updates from Austria, China and Switzerland. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

23:19 CET - Another day of top-level tennis comes to a close with Basel sixth Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) seeing off Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

23:02 CET - Play is over in Vienna as France Tiafoe (25) came from a set behind to beat veteran Gael Monfils (37) - a winner last week in Stockholm. The US seventh seed won their encounter 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

21:55 CET - The top seed in Basel makes his way into the quarter-finals. Holger Rune (20), the world number six, dispatched Sebastian Baez (22) in style 7-6, 6-1.

Meanwhile in Austria, second seed Jannik Sinner (21) beat Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego (28) 6-2, 6-4.

19:49 CET - Dominic Stricker (21) has taken down Basel's second seed Casper Ruud (24) after a match that went the distance. The Swiss player won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 to knock out his Norwegian opponent.

18:40 CET - Back to Vienna and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has seen off Czech Republic's Tomas Machac (23), but the Greek star was made to work for it, winning out 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to progress.

Tsitsipas - Machac highlights
Flashscore

18:05 CET - Basel's seventh seed Nicolas Jarry (28) has been knocked out of the tournament by Ugo Humbert (25) in straight sets 7-6, 7-6. That is the second seed of the day to fall.

Meanswhile, here are our ATP and WTA Flashmoments of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore
WTA Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore

17:06 CET - Alexander Shevchenko (22) pulled an unlikely victory against Taylor Fritz (25) in Basel after a three-hour contest ending in 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

16:20 CET - World number three Daniil Medvedev (27) made it to the quarter-finals in Vienna after winning against Grigor Dimitrov (32) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.  

Medvedev - Dimitrov highlights
Flashscore

15:52 CET - World number 15 Luidmiala Samsonova (24) has handed Lin Zhu (29) her first defeat in Group D of the WTA Elite Trophy by beating her 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, moving her top of the three-woman group.

Samsonova - Zhu
Flashscore

15:34 CET - A shock in Basel as fifth seed Alex De Minaur (25) is out in the second round. Tallon Griekspoor (27) has vanquished him in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

14:50 CET - Borna Gojo (25) pulled an upset against Tommy Paul (26) as he won against the American 6-3, 6-4 in Vienna. Meanwhile, in Zhuhai Jelena Ostapenko (26) got past Donna Vekic (27) after a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Ostapenko - Vekic highlights
Flashscore

13:31 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) made it to the quarter-finals in Vienna after defeating Matteo Arnaldi (22) 7-5, 6-3.

Rublev - Arnaldi highlights
Flashscore

11:35 CET - The first result of the day is in as Daria Kasatkina (26) defeats Magda Linette (31) in Zhuhai 6-3, 6-4.

Kasatkina - Linette highlights
Flashscore
Kasatkina post-match interview
Flashscore

5:42 CET - Starting off with Vienna, Andrey Rublev faces Matteo Arnaldi before Tommy Paul takes on Borna Gojo as well as Daniil Medvedev against Grigor Dimitrov. Stefanos Tsitsipas clashes with Tomas Machac as Frances Tiafoe wraps up the day in Austria with his match against Gael Monfils.

Taylor Fritz in Basel is up against Alexander Shevchenko, while Holger Rune takes on Sebastian Baez.

Finally, in Zhuhai, Daria Kasatkina challenges Magda Linette to begin the day. Their contest is followed by Jelena Ostapenko and Donna Vekic's and Lin Zhu takes to court ahead of Liudmila Samsonova.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
