Fritz and Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Fritz and Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title
Fritz and Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title
Fritz defeated Rublev
Fritz defeated Rublev
Reuters
Team World took a big step towards retaining their Laver Cup title as they extended their advantage over Team Europe to 10-2 on Saturday, with Americans Taylor Fritz (25) and Frances Tiafoe (25) leading the charge.

John McEnroe's team now require one win from their four matches on Sunday to reach the 13-point mark and claim their second crown, but with each victory worth three points on the final day Team Europe still have some hope.

Team World arrived at Vancouver's Rogers Arena with a 4-0 lead after four wins on the first day of the competition.

With each victory worth two points on the second day, world number eight Fritz put Team World in a commanding position after a thrilling 6-2 7-6(3) win over Russian Andrey Rublev.

"Any type of team environment, I feel it always elevates my game," said Fritz, who avenged his Monte Carlo semi-final defeat by Rublev earlier this year.

"I feel like my record in team events is strong because I have a team cheering for me. I get pumped up. I'm excited to play for them. It just adds more pressure and fire to it."

Casper Ruud pulled a win back for Bjorn Borg's Team Europe with a 7-6(6) 6-2 victory over American Tommy Paul, but Tiafoe defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-5 6-3 to give his team an 8-2 lead.

Tiafoe pulled off one of the shots of the tournament with a volley behind his back and followed it up with a winner at the net in the second set to delight the crowd.

"I came out here wanting to have fun," Tiafoe said. "Being in the team environment is so foreign to us. Tennis is such an individual sport.

"I wanted to play well for the guys, for the fans."

Local hero Felix Auger-Aliassime teamed up with American Ben Shelton for a 7-5 6-4 victory over Hurkacz and Gael Monfils to cap off another good day for the defending champions.

Mentions
TennisTiafoe FrancesFritz TaylorRublev AndreyHurkacz HubertBorg BjornPaul TommyRuud CasperAuger-Aliassime FelixMonfils GaelShelton Ben
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic enjoys stress-free win in US return at Cincinnati
Newcomers fire as Team World make strong start to Laver Cup defence
Misfiring Carlos Alcaraz survives Jordan Thompson scare in Cincinnati
Show more
Tennis
Maria Sakkari beats Caroline Dolehide to win Guadalajara title
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari wins Guadalajara Open, Tiafoe fights off Hurkacz in Laver Cup
ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev advances at Chengdu Open after Kotov victory
China's Xiyu Wang claims maiden WTA title in Guangzhou
Roger Federer vows not to be a stranger to tour in retirement
Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek lead first set of qualifiers for WTA Finals
Dolehide stuns Kenin, books Guadalajara title clash with Sakkari
Tennis Tracker: Fritz defeats Rublev in Laver Cup, Xiyu Wang wins Guangzhou Open
Most Read
Ireland edge out South Africa in spectacular Paris showdown
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Football Tracker: Packed derby day ahead, USWNT 's Megan Rapinoe retires
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings