Tennis Tracker: Rublev through in Croatia after Berrettini and Noskova secure wins

The action never stops on the ATP and WTA Tours, even though we are just days away from the start of the Olympic Games. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the news and results from around the sport.

22:26 CET - Our final two games of Tuesday have come to a close with Atlanta lucky loser Harold Mayot (22) seeing off Borna Coric (27) 7-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in Umag, fifth seed Luciano Darderi (22) is through to the next round following a 6-1, 6-4 victory over homegrown talent Duje Ajdukovic (23).

22:06 CET - We have our first retiree of the day and it comes in Atlanta where Mattia Bellucci (23) has advanced past Aleksandar Vukic (28), who withdrew from the game through injury.

21:46 CET - Back to Umag, and Fabian Marozsan (24) is through to the next round after beating Thiago Monteiro (30) 6-2, 7-6.

21:02 CET - Dominic Thiem (30) is out of his home tournament in Kitzbuhel after being defeated by Thiago Agustin Tirante (23) 6-2, 6-4.

20:40 CET - Umag's top seed Andrey Rublev (26) has shaken off last week's disappointment to beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli (25) 6-4, 7-5 and progress into the next round.

19:49 CET - A bit of a shock in Atlanta, where sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic (24) has been dumped out by lucky loser Adam Walton (25) of Australia in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Another seed has fallen in Atlanta, where Brandon Nakashima (22) has lost to fellow American Mackenzie McDonald (29) 6-2, 6-4.

19:21 CET - Matteo Berrettini's (28) recent run of form continues to gather momentum, with the Italian battling past Russia's Pavel Kotov (25) 7-6(6), 7-6(5) in Kitzbuhel.

18:54 CET - Aslan Karatsev (30) and Arthur Rinderknech (29) are today's first winners in Atlanta, while Fabio Fognini (37) has eased past Luca van Assche (20) 6-4, 6-3 in Umag.

18:28 CET - Top seed Linda Noskova (19) is through in Prague after her opponent Eva Lys (22) was forced to retire with an injury, while trailing 6-2, 2-1.

17:05 CET - Back to the Czech capital, where second seed Katerina Siniakova (28) is out of the Livesport Prague Open following a defeat from Laura Samson (16) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

16:48 CET - A couple of results to bring you from Kitzbuhel, with fifth seed Sebastian Ofner (28) falling 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3) to compatriot Lukas Neumayer (21) and Roberto Carballes Baena (31) edging past Marton Fucsovics (32) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

15:52 CET - Back to Romania, where top seed Mirra Andreeva (17) has seen off Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) 6-1, 6-3 to advance into the next round.

14:26 CET - Hugo Gaston (23) and Facundo Diaz Acosta (23) are through in Kitzbuhel after three-set wins over Daniel Altmaier (25) and Federico Coria (32) respectively, while third seed in Prague, Anhelina Kalinina (27), has battled past France's Elsa Jacquemot (21) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

12:23 CET - Fourth seed Magda Linette (32) is an early winner at the Livesport Prague Open, defeating Spain's Rebeka Masarova (24) 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in Iasi, Anna Bondar (27), Chloe Paquet (30) and Selena Janicijevic (22) have all coasted through in straight sets.

10:01 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. There is plenty of action to look forward to today, with the likes of Andrey Rublev (26) and Matteo Berrettini (28) set to take to the court.

But let's start with some big breaking news. Three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray (37) has just announced that he will be retiring from the sport following the Olympic Games in Paris, which begins this Saturday.

It wasn't totally unexpected, but it is still a sad moment to say goodbye to a tennis legend and one of Britain's greatest-ever sportsmen.

Read more about the news here.