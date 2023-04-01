Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Zverev ease into Bastad semis, Kasatkina through in Palermo

21:46 CET - Back in Palermo, top seed Daria Kasatkina (26) is through to Friday with a straight-set 6-3, 6-1 victory over Tatiana Prozorova (19).
20:05 CET - Andrey Rublev (25), the second seed in Sweden, is through to tomorrow's action following a 6-3, 7-6 victory over compatriot Pavel Kotov (24).
Elsewhere, Stan Wawrinka (38) is out of his home tournament after being beaten by Juame Munar (25) 7-6, 6-1.
Over in Palermo, third seed Mayar Sherif (27) took down Sofya Lansere (22) 6-3, 6-3.
19:09 CET - The WTA Flashmoment of the day goes to Nadia Podoroska (26).
18:53 CET - The ATP Flahshmoment of the day goes to Alexander Shevchenko (22) for this cheeky lob.
18:44 CET - Meanwhile in Palmero, Fifth seed Jasmine Paolini (27) defeats Dayana Yastremska (23) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to progress to the quarters.
17:35 CET - Pedro Cachin (28) downed Roberto Bautista Agut (35) in two very tight sets 7-6(4), 7-6(3) to reach the quarters in Switzerland.
17:08 CET - Another big name in action today, Alexander Zverev (26), has eased into the quarter-final at the Swedish Open after dispatching Thiago Monteiro (29) 6-1, 6-0.
15:33 CET - Plenty of results flying in from around Europe on both the ATP and WTA tours. In Bastad, Casper Ruud (24) - the number one seed - made no mistakes as he dispatched Alexander Shevchenko (22) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.
Elsewhere, over in Gstaad, Switzerland on the clay, third seed Lorenzo Sonego (21) was knocked out by veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 whilst in Budapest, Elina Avanesyan (20) has seen off home favourite Anna Bondar (26) 6-3, 6-0.
14:53 CET - Austrian Sebastian Ofner (27) found a way past Bernabe Miralles (26) in three sets, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to progress in Sweden.
13:01 CET - In the first match of the day in Budapest, Nadia Podoroska (26) won in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 against Anna Siskova (22) as she eased into the last eight.
11:56 CET - Juan Varillas (27) has won the opening match of the day in Switzerland with a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory against Argentine Facundo Bagins (33).
7:32 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's action! We've got some great matches on today including world number four Casper Ruud (24) against Zapata Miralles (26) and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Holger Rune (20) takes on tour veteran Richard Gasquet (37).
Meanwhile, on the WTA tour, world number 22 Donna Vekik (27) takes on Elise Mertens (27) in the Hopman Cup and in Italy, world number 11 Daria Kasatkina (26) takes on fellow Russian Tatiana Prozorova.