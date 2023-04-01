Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Zverev ease into Bastad semis, Kasatkina through in Palermo

Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Zverev ease into Bastad semis, Kasatkina through in Palermo

As the dust settles on Wimbledon, big names are back in action and beginning to prepare for the US Open next month. Can the likes of Ruud and Zverev close the gap on the big two in Alcaraz and Djokovic?

21:46 CET - Back in Palermo, top seed Daria Kasatkina (26) is through to Friday with a straight-set 6-3, 6-1 victory over Tatiana Prozorova (19).

20:05 CET - Andrey Rublev (25), the second seed in Sweden, is through to tomorrow's action following a 6-3, 7-6 victory over compatriot Pavel Kotov (24).

Elsewhere, Stan Wawrinka (38) is out of his home tournament after being beaten by Juame Munar (25) 7-6, 6-1.

Over in Palermo, third seed Mayar Sherif (27) took down Sofya Lansere (22) 6-3, 6-3.

19:09 CET - The WTA Flashmoment of the day goes to Nadia Podoroska (26).

WTA Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

18:53 CET - The ATP Flahshmoment of the day goes to Alexander Shevchenko (22) for this cheeky lob.

ATP Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

18:44 CET - Meanwhile in Palmero, Fifth seed Jasmine Paolini (27) defeats Dayana Yastremska (23) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to progress to the quarters.

Yastremska - Paolini HLs Flashscore

17:35 CET - Pedro Cachin (28) downed Roberto Bautista Agut (35) in two very tight sets 7-6(4), 7-6(3) to reach the quarters in Switzerland.

Bautista Agut vs Cachin highlights Flashscore

17:08 CET - Another big name in action today, Alexander Zverev (26), has eased into the quarter-final at the Swedish Open after dispatching Thiago Monteiro (29) 6-1, 6-0.

Zverev vs Monteiro highlights Flashscore

15:33 CET - Plenty of results flying in from around Europe on both the ATP and WTA tours. In Bastad, Casper Ruud (24) - the number one seed - made no mistakes as he dispatched Alexander Shevchenko (22) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Ruud - Shevchenko highlights Flashscore

Casper Ruud post-match interview Flashscore

Elsewhere, over in Gstaad, Switzerland on the clay, third seed Lorenzo Sonego (21) was knocked out by veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 whilst in Budapest, Elina Avanesyan (20) has seen off home favourite Anna Bondar (26) 6-3, 6-0.

Avanesyan - Bondar highlights Flashscore

14:53 CET - Austrian Sebastian Ofner (27) found a way past Bernabe Miralles (26) in three sets, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to progress in Sweden.

13:01 CET - In the first match of the day in Budapest, Nadia Podoroska (26) won in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 against Anna Siskova (22) as she eased into the last eight.

Podorska - Sikova highlights Flashscore

11:56 CET - Juan Varillas (27) has won the opening match of the day in Switzerland with a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory against Argentine Facundo Bagins (33).

7:32 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's action! We've got some great matches on today including world number four Casper Ruud (24) against Zapata Miralles (26) and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Holger Rune (20) takes on tour veteran Richard Gasquet (37).

Meanwhile, on the WTA tour, world number 22 Donna Vekik (27) takes on Elise Mertens (27) in the Hopman Cup and in Italy, world number 11 Daria Kasatkina (26) takes on fellow Russian Tatiana Prozorova.