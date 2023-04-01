Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Dimitrov overcome tough tests, Auger-Aliassime loses

Reuters, Flashscore
After disappointing Australian Opens, Elena Rybakina (24) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) are both returning to the court today as they look to get their 2024 seasons back on track.

19:27 CET - Marseille has kept its top seed for the time being with reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz (26) winning 6-1, 6-4 against Alexander Shevchenko (23) to progress to the next round. 

18:38 CET - Cristina Bucsa (26) overcame a tricky test against Heather Watson (31), claiming a 7-6(1), 7-5 win over the Brit.

17:04 CET - Second seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) has moved into the next round in Marseille thanks to a 6-1, 7-6 win against Sebastian Korda (23). The Bulgarian came from behind in what was a tight second-set tiebreak. 

16:30 CET - It wasn't easy, but Elena Rybakina (24) has bounced back from her Australian Open disappointment with a win, beating Danielle Collins (30) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Abu Dhabi. 

15:11 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) was in really poor form as he fell to a disappointing 6-4, 6-4 loss to Zhizhen Zhang (27).

14:48 CET - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) sealed a good win in Marseille, defeating Emil Ruusuvuori (24) 6-3, 7-5.

14:00 CET - A little earlier today, Harriet Dart (27) battled back from a set and a break down against No.5 seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) to claim an impressive 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 win in Romania.

13:00 CET - The first matches of the day in Abu Dhabi have gone the way of the favourites, with fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova (28) beating Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) - who was forced to retire while a set and game down - and eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) beating Anhelina Kalinina (27).

09:53 CET - The big action today is taking place in Marseille and Abu Dhabi, with Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) taking to court in France and Elena Rybakina (24) doing so in the UAE.

09:26 CET - While most of Europe was sleeping, American players Ben Shelton (21) and Tommy Paul (26) both claimed victory on home turf, with the former beating Michael Mmoh (26) 6-3, 6-3 and the latter beating Taro Daniel (31) 6-3, 6-2 at the Dallas Open.

09:11 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!

