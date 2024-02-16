Tennis Tracker: Rybakina & Swiatek in Doha decider, Sinner advances in Rotterdam

The biggest names in the world of tennis are beginning to cross paths with one another as the tournaments in Rotterdam and Doha near their end. In Argentina meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz (20) is looking to move a step closer to retaining his Buenos Aires title.

23:38 CET - Over in Buenos Aires, Carlos Alcaraz (20) is leading Andrea Vavassori (28) after winning the first set 7-6(1).

23:30 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has filled the last semi-final slot in Rotterdam after Milos Raonic (33) retired form their quarter-final with the Italian one set up. Sinner will play Tallon Griekspoor (27) for a spot in the final.

Over in Delray Beach, Frances Tiafoe (26) has also moved into the final four after beating Flavio Cobolli (21) 6-4, 6-2. Tiafoe will face Tommy Paul (26) next up in Florida.

21:26 CET - Tallon Griekspoor (27) is through to the final four in Rotterdam after edging Emil Ruusuvuori (24) 7-5, 7-6(4).

Griekspoor will next face the winner of the final quarter between top seed Jannik Sinner (22) and Milos Raonic (33).

21:20 CET - Over in Delray Beach, Tommy Paul (26) became the first to book a semi-final berth with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jordan Thompson (29).

Second seed Francis Tiafoe (26) faces Flavio Cobolli (21) next.

21:10 CET - The first two quarter-finals have been decided at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires with locals Facundo Diaz Acosta (23) and Federico Coria (31) both advancing to the final four. They will face each other tomorrow for a spot in the decider.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) is facing Andrea Vavassori (28) next.

18:07 CET - A heavyweight clash between the second and fifth seeds in Rotterdam has gone the way of the latter with Alex De Minaur (24) beating Andrey Rublev (26) 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 to set up a semi-final clash with Grigor Dimitrov (32).

16:41 CET - With a 6-2, 6-4 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32), Elena Rybakina (24) has secured her place in the Qatar Open final, where she will face world number one Iga Swiatek (22). She has won each of her last three matches against the Pole.

15:12 CET - Grigor Dimitrov's (32) strong start to the season has continued, with the Bulgarian moving into the semi-finals for the third time in his first four tournaments of the year thanks to a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 win over Alexander Shevchenko (23).

15:04 CET - Some really unfortunate news coming out of Qatar. Karolina Pliskova (31) has pulled out of her semi-final against Iga Swiatek (22) due to a lower back injury. Swiatek will now face the winner of the match between Elena Rybakina (24) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32), who have just taken to the court, in the final.

09:29 CET - Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) are all in action today, but let's not look too far ahead - first up, Grigor Dimitrov (32) will be looking to move into his third semi-final of the season in Rotterdam, with him facing Alexander Shevchenko (23) in just over three hours.

09:06 CET - Before turning our attention to today's action, we'll catch you up with what happened in the world of tennis overnight.

In Buenos Aires, Carlos Alcaraz (20) began his title defence with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli (24), while Frances Tiafoe (26) won on home turf with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6 win over Radu Albot (34) in Delray Beach.

