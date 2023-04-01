Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Zheng secure their spots in the Australian Open final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Zheng secure their spots in the Australian Open final
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Zheng secure their spots in the Australian Open final
Sabalenka is the favourite to lift the title
Sabalenka is the favourite to lift the title
Reuters
It's the penultimate day of the women's side of the Australian Open, with Coco Gauff (19) facing Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Qinwen Zheng (21) taking on Dayana Yastremska (23) in the semi-finals.

13:40 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) is a Grand Slam finalist! The Chinese sensation secured her place in the final without too much trouble, beating qualifier  Dayana Yastremska (23)

The match stats
Flashscore

13:00 CET - 12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) is just a set away from joining Sabalenka in the final after winning the first 6-4 in her clash with Dayana Yastremska (23).

11:32 CET - What a display from Aryna Sabalenka (25)! The reigning champions stepped things up considerably in the second set to beat Coco Gauff (19) 7-6, 6-4 and secure a spot in the final.

Key match stats
Flashscore

10:47 CET - The clash between Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Coco Gauff (19) was expected to be a tight one and that's proved to be the case, with the former winning an hour-long opening set 7-6.

Follow the match here

07:42 CET - Today is the day that we find out which two women will contest this year's final. The first semi-final will begin at 09:30 CET and what a semi-final it is, with world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) taking on world number three Coco Gauff (19) in a repeat of the US Open final. 

07:25 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the first semi-finals of the Australian Open!

Mentions
Tennis TrackerAustralian Open 2024Tennis
Tennis
Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final
Zheng downs Yastremska to book maiden Grand Slam final berth at Australian Open
Updated
Gauff hurting but proud of achievement after Melbourne semi-final loss
Superb Sabalenka battles past Gauff to reach Australian Open final
Updated
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'
Aryna Sabalenka out for vengeance in Australian Open showdown with Coco Gauff
Zverev produces stunning display to knock Alcaraz out of the Australian Open
Updated
Daniil Medvedev unsure why he is so tired following quarter-final win over Hubert Hurkacz
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City sign Echeverri
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings