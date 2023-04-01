Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Zheng secure their spots in the Australian Open final

Sabalenka is the favourite to lift the title

It's the penultimate day of the women's side of the Australian Open, with Coco Gauff (19) facing Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Qinwen Zheng (21) taking on Dayana Yastremska (23) in the semi-finals.

13:40 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) is a Grand Slam finalist! The Chinese sensation secured her place in the final without too much trouble, beating qualifier Dayana Yastremska (23)

13:00 CET - 12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) is just a set away from joining Sabalenka in the final after winning the first 6-4 in her clash with Dayana Yastremska (23).

11:32 CET - What a display from Aryna Sabalenka (25)! The reigning champions stepped things up considerably in the second set to beat Coco Gauff (19) 7-6, 6-4 and secure a spot in the final.

10:47 CET - The clash between Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Coco Gauff (19) was expected to be a tight one and that's proved to be the case, with the former winning an hour-long opening set 7-6.

07:42 CET - Today is the day that we find out which two women will contest this year's final. The first semi-final will begin at 09:30 CET and what a semi-final it is, with world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) taking on world number three Coco Gauff (19) in a repeat of the US Open final.

07:25 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the first semi-finals of the Australian Open!