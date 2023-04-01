Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Zheng secure their spots in the Australian Open final

13:40 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) is a Grand Slam finalist! The Chinese sensation secured her place in the final without too much trouble, beating qualifier Dayana Yastremska (23)
13:00 CET - 12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) is just a set away from joining Sabalenka in the final after winning the first 6-4 in her clash with Dayana Yastremska (23).
11:32 CET - What a display from Aryna Sabalenka (25)! The reigning champions stepped things up considerably in the second set to beat Coco Gauff (19) 7-6, 6-4 and secure a spot in the final.
10:47 CET - The clash between Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Coco Gauff (19) was expected to be a tight one and that's proved to be the case, with the former winning an hour-long opening set 7-6.
07:42 CET - Today is the day that we find out which two women will contest this year's final. The first semi-final will begin at 09:30 CET and what a semi-final it is, with world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) taking on world number three Coco Gauff (19) in a repeat of the US Open final.
07:25 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the first semi-finals of the Australian Open!