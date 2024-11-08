Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka defeated by Gauff in Riyadh after Zheng moves into final

Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka defeated by Gauff in Riyadh after Zheng moves into final

Sabalenka is in action this evening
Sabalenka is in action this evening
We've reached the semi-final stage at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, with world number one Aryna Sabalenka (26) taking on Coco Gauff (20) and Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng (22) up against Barbora Krejcikova (28).

20:07 CET - A landmark result for Coco Gauff (20) who has beaten Aryna Sabalenka (26) in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-3 to make it into tomorrow's WTA Finals showpiece. 

Meanwhile, in Metz, home favourite Benjamin Bonzi (28) is through to the final after beating Alex Michelsen (20) 4-6, 6-0, 7-5.

18:53 CET - Back to Belgrade, where in the all-Serbian semi-final Hamad Medjedovic (21) has defeated compatriot Laslo Djere (29) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(2).

18:10 CET - Qinwen Zheng's (22) remarkable year continues in Riyadh, with the Olympic champion battling past Barbora Krejcikova (28) 6-3, 7-5 in two competitive sets to seal her place in tomorrow's showpiece event.

Zheng will face either Aryna Sabalenka (26) or Coco Gauff (20). Follow the second semi-final right here.

17:18 CET - The resurgent Cameron Norrie (29) is through to the final in Metz, with the Brit defeating home favourite Corentin Moutet (25) in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(5).

16:22 CET - Denis Shapovalov (25) has sealed his place in the Belgrade final after an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 victory over fourth seed Jiri Lehecka (23) in just 57 minutes.

It's a seventh ATP Tour final for the Canadian, who is looking to rediscover his best form and return to the world's top 50.

16:15 CET - Qinwen Zheng (22) and Barbora Krejcikova (28) have just walked out onto court ahead of their semi-final clash at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The Chinese star won their only previous meeting in Zhengzhou last year and she'll be hoping to repeat that performance this afternoon as she targets a spot in tomorrow's final.

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

12:25 CET - The first semi-final of the day in Riyadh sees Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28) come up against the in-form Qinwen Zheng (22) at 16:00 CET.

Following that clash, Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Coco Gauff (20) meet in a blockbuster match, as both players target a maiden title at the prestigious season-ending tournament. 

Sabalenka vs Gauff recent meetings
Sabalenka vs Gauff recent meetingsFlashscore

Meanwhile, there's also semi-final action at ATP tournaments in Metz and Belgrade, with Jiri Lehecka (23), Denis Shapovalov (25) and Cameron Norrie (29) among those involved.

10:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

