Tennis Tracker: Shelton & Fritz win doubles as teams finish level on Laver Cup's first day

Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz ended the day by winning the doubles

Perhaps the most unique event on the tennis calendar is here with the Laver Cup - men's tennis' answer to the Ryder Cup - getting underway today, and with a number of tournaments approaching their final stages in Asia too, there's plenty to keep you entertained.

23:43 CET - The American duo of Taylor Fritz (26) and Ben Shelton (21) have won their doubles clash with Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Alexander Zverev (27) 7-6, 6-4 to gain a point for Team World.

That levels the overall score at 2-2 as the first day of the Laver Cup comes to an end.

21:43 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has put Team Europe into the lead by edging Team World's Alejandro Tabilo (27) 7-6, 7-6 in the third singles tie of the Laver Cup. Europe lead 2-1 with the doubles to follow.

Next up, it's Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Alexander Zverev (27) against Taylor Fritz (26) and Ben Shelton (21) - follow the action here.

19:08 CET - In the final match of the day in Hua Hin, Laura Siegemund (36) has claimed a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Rebeka Masarova (25) to move into the semi-finals.

Check out all of the day's results from Thailand here.

16:47 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) has brought Team Europe back on level terms in the Laver Cup with a dominant 6-1, 6-4 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis (28).

In the final singles match of the day, Grigor Dimitrov (33) will go up against Alejandro Tabilo (27).

16:30 CET - Second seed Karen Khachanov (28) is out of Hangzhou after losing to wild card Bu Yunchaokete (22) 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

That was the final match of the day in Hangzhou - catch up on all the results here.

15:10 CET - Moving over to Asia, play has just ended for the day in Chengdu with Pedro Martinez (27) beating Aleksandar Vukic (28) 6-3, 6-4.

Catch up on all the results from Chengdu here.

15:03 CET - Team World's Francisco Cerundolo (26) has beaten Casper Ruud (25) of Team Europe 6-4, 6-4 to open up this year's Laver Cup.

Next up, it's two men of Greek heritage going head-to-head as Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) faces Thanasi Kokkinakis (28).

12:55 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (23) has pulled out of the China Open for personal reasons following her withdrawals from the Canadian and Korean Opens. Read more here.

12:45 CET - First up in the Laver Cup will be a singles tie between Team Europe's Casper Ruud (25) and Team World's Francisco Cerundolo (26) at the hour.

Following that, Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) faces Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) before Grigor Dimitrov (33) plays Ajejandro Tabilo (27). Follow all the singles action here.

Later on, from 20:30 CET - a blockbuster doubles clash pits Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Alexander Zverev (27) against Taylor Fritz (26) and Ben Shelton (21). That should be fun!

10:53 CET - Due to rain in Seoul, there will be no action in the South Korean capital today after all, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals now set to be played on Saturday instead.

10:08 CET - There's a lot to look forward to today with this year's Laver Cup getting underway this afternoon, but we've got plenty of action in Asia before that.

The main event is the Seoul Open quarter-finals, with the first about to begin. Check out the order of play here.

08:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!