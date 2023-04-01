Tennis Tracker: Sinner stuns Djokovic in Turin, Tsitsipas withdraws from finals

It's another day of exciting Tennis action and the spotlight will be on the top seeds as they appear in Turin for the ATP Finals, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

00:20 CET - What a win for Jannik Sinner (21) - he has seen off world number one Novak Djokovic (36) 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 for a second group win and to blow it wide open.

A landmark victory for the Italian.

23:17 CET - A tense tie-break has sent the game between Jannik Sinner (21) and Novak Djokovic (36) into a deciding set with the Serbian winning the second set 7-6.

22:08 CET - It looks like Jannik Sinner (21) came to play. The Italian has won the first set against Novak Djokovic (36) 7-5 after 57 minutes of play.

20:53 CET - Just a few minutes from our final game of the day as Jannik Sinner (21) takes on Novak Djokovic (36) - a player he called 'the best the sport has ever seen'. What can he do tonight?

Follow the game now.

16:14 CET - Hear from Tsitsipas now after he was forced to withdraw from his game with Rune - he will be replaced in the Finals by Hubert Hurkacz (26).

Stefanos Tsitsipas post-match interview Flashscore

15:02 CET - Just three games into their group game, Stefanos Tsitsipas has been forced to retire against Holger Rune, gifting the Dane a valuable win in Turin.

5:41 CET - World number one Novak Djokovic clashes with Jannik Sinner after Stefanos Tsitsipas’ clash with Holger Rune as the ATP Finals continue in Turin.